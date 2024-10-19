Brooklyn Rivera addresses Big Brother fans who called her racist

Big Brother 26 may have ended, but many houseguests have become very active on social media, including interacting with fans.

During the latest Big Brother season, some Big Brother fans accused Brooklyn Rivera of being racist. It led to some vicious online rumors as the season progressed.

Part of what led to that pushback was Brooklyn’s knowledge of a controversial former player, Aaryn Gries. Aaryn was part of a very troubled Big Brother season (BB15).

The Big Brother 15 cast had several players who caused controversy with racist, homophobic, and sexist comments, and Aaryn was at the center of it.

Brooklyn was seemingly punished unfairly for knowing Aaryn, leading to negative reactions on social media.

Well, Brooklyn is setting the record straight, and she appears pretty shocked by what happened while she was in the Big Brother house.

Brooklyn chats with Big Brother fans on social media

“Remember when everyone called Brooklyn racist preseason and then her top 3 allies were all black? Mother ended those rumors with EASE! #bb26,” a Big Brother fan wrote on social media.

“Y’all were WILD for this. What have I done personally to ever make ME deserve that narrative!? Judging someone based off others is just not it,” Brooklyn responded.

Brooklyn interacts with Big Brother fans. Pic credit: @BrooklynMRivera/X

A Big Brother fan saw the exchange and left their thoughts.

“It was the connection to aaryn. but tbh it was pretty dumb for people to assume that you hold the exact same worldview and beliefs as someone else lol. ur good girl lmao,” they wrote.

“Thank you! I’m absolutely my own person with my own heart and brain. I love without borders and appreciate true friendships and connections regardless of race or background,” Brooklyn happily responded.

Someone else noted that they had seen Brooklyn wearing a MAGA hat online. Brooklyn stated that she doesn’t wear hats.

More fans interact with Brooklyn. Pic credit: @BrooklynMRivera/X

A Big Brother fan apologizes to Brooklyn Rivera

One Big Brother fan took responsibility for assuming things about Brooklyn this summer.

“Not going to lie, this taught me not to judge more. I was one of those people sadly and I apologize. You are one amazing human and it was a joy to watch you!” the Big Brother fan wrote.

“Thank you so much!” Brooklyn responded.

Brooklyn gets an apology. Pic credit: @BrooklynMRivera/X

