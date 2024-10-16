Cam feels he was underrated as a player and that he almost won Big Brother 26

It’s Cam’s world and we are just living it. Following his third-place finish on Big Brother 26, Cam feels he was underrated as a player.

Despite struggling during many BB26 competitions, Cam feels his social game was among the best in the Big Brother house.

His relationships with other players helped him survive the long season, but he may not be giving Chelsie Baham and Makensy Manbeck enough credit for getting him to the final three.

The ladies controlled the endgame, winning nearly every important competition and steering the trio to the final three seats. While Makensy proved herself as the comp beast of the season, Chelsie controlled almost everything that transpired.

Most Big Brother fans agree with Cam that Makensy made a bad decision taking Chelsie to the final two, but likely for different reasons. Cam felt he had earned a spot, while the fans felt Makensy would easily beat him.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On finale night, Makensy won the final HOH Competition and took Chelsie to the end. Chelsie then unanimously won Big Brother 26.

Cam says he was ‘pissed’ at Makensy

“I was a little pissed, just because I think that Makensy didn’t make the right decision,” Cam told Entertainment Weekly when asked how he felt about Makensy choosing Chelsie over him.

“I truly do think selfishly that she should have chose me to the final two, but it would’ve still been a battle for her for sure,” Cam added, alluding to his belief that he had support within the jury.

Cam took credit for bringing Makensy into the alliance with Chelsie and noted how he played “a very good social game” throughout the season.

He even revealed the players he felt would name him the Big Brother 26 winner.

“I was close with T’Kor [Clottey] and Kimo [Apaka] and Quinn [Martin]. I was in an alliance with all three of them. So those are three votes,” Cam stated before claiming he probably had Chelsie’s vote.

Cam walking into the house vs Cam leaving the house #bb26 pic.twitter.com/gElExQrFrl — Tooms (@ToomsBB_) October 14, 2024

More news and notes from Big Brother

Makensy revealed when she figured out Makensy had manipulated her. Her recognition of what happened came too late, but she doesn’t regret her choices.

Tucker Des Lauriers was named America’s Favorite Houseguest. He made some history by becoming the first player ever sent home before the jury phase and still be named AFH.

A Big Brother winner is on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Boston Rob Mariano was so good on Season 1 that the producers are trying the reality TV slant again.

content creator cam is back! he needs help catching up on what he’s missed #BB26 pic.twitter.com/pkbJ5P3nlZ — bryan (@thx4bnu) October 14, 2024

All episodes of Big Brother 26 are streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the Summer of 2025.