Julie Chen Moonves interviewed Angela Murray, asked her to say something nice about Matt from Big Brother 26

The first week of Big Brother 26 was rough between Angela Murray and Matt Hardeman, ultimately leading to the house sending Matt home early.

Some Big Brother fans felt Angela had bulled Matt by calling him names (including “crazy eyes”). Other fans were pleased that the game had finally become contentious again.

It was a debate topic on social media for most of the season, with Matt getting extra attention out of the situation. The first person sent home rarely gets talked about that much.

Many Big Brother fans would struggle to even think of the name of the first person sent home from Big Brother 25 or Big Brother 24 (that was Luke Valentine on BB25 after he was expelled and Paloma Aguilar on BB24 after she quit).

An additional dust-up between Angela and Matt happened during the season finale when Matt appeared back on stage 80 days after Angela last saw him.

The awkward encounter on finale night included a hug between Angela and Matt, but the interaction rubbed additional fans the wrong way.

Julie Chen Moonves interviews Angela Murray again

Julie routinely interviews Big Brother alums for her God 101 podcast. Her newest interview is with Angela, and Julie posted a teaser clip from the session.

“Here’s a sneak peek of my #God101 interview with Angela after the #BB26 Finale. Full interview coming next week! 🙏🏻🙏🏻,” Julie captioned the video clip.

“Tell me something you love about Matt,” Julie asked Angela on the clip.

The question seemed to catch Angela off-guard, but she had an answer for Julie.

“I guess being a mom, I would say how much he loves his mom,” Angela responded. “I love the relationship that they have.”

Below is the clip and it has some additional footage, but it’s just a teaser for what will be released next week.

More from the Big Brother world

Below is the interview Julie had with Matt following his eviction from the Big Brother house.

