Rubina and Tucker share a Tubina update with Big Brother fans

Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers shared a quick update on their relationship this weekend.

A Big Brother showmance developed between Rubina and Tucker during the season, and those feelings continued outside the house.

Distance is a bit of an issue — Rubina is from California, and Tucker is from New York — but the duo seems to be trying to make a relationship work.

We spotted the pair in many post-show photos together, often where they could be seen exchanging kisses.

But Big Brother fans want more, even when the former houseguests are in different cities.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Rubina has shared a new post using the relationship name (Tubina) that fans gave the couple.

A Tubina update provided by Rubina

“A highly requested #Tubina update,” Rubina wrote on an Instagram Story.

The post features Tucker and Rubina during a video call, showing their smiling faces again.

Text written along the top of the image reads, “different time zones, but same energy.”

At the bottom, Rubina has written “miss you” with a heart used in the first word.

She then tagged Tucker and gave the fans what they wanted.

Tucker has also shared an image of her post on his Instagram page.

A Tubina update from the couple. Pic credit: @WithRubina/Instagram

Tucker sent Rubina flowers

Rubina shared an additional post that featured flowers Tucker had sent to her.

“My heart can’t handle it” is written at the top of the post.

The image features a beautiful flower arrangement and a card from Tucker.

“Rubina. Roses are red, Violets are blue. I’m the luckiest man in the world because I met you,” reads the card.

Tucker also wrote “Mahal kita” at the bottom – a Filipino phrase that means “I love you.”

“Don’t make me hop on a plane right now,” Rubina wrote at the bottom of her post.

Tucker sent Rubina flowers. Pic credit: @WithRubina/Instagram

More from Big Brother

A Big Brother winner is on Deal or No Deal Island 2 cast. A new season of the hit reality competition show airs this winter on NBC.

Tucker recently called Angela Murray a “legend.” She posted a photo of them hanging out after Big Brother 26 and Tucker left her a glowing comment.

Quinn Martin thanked BB26 fans for a warm reception. He shared the positive responses he has found from fans on social media and took the time to address them.

Previous seasons of Big Brother are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers (BB26).

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025.