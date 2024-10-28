Big Brother alum Matt Turner gets married

Big Brother 24 alum Matt Turner got married this weekend. He tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony and shared the fun photos online.

Turner was featured during the Big Brother 2022 season, where Taylor Hale was named the winner of Monte Taylor.

A unique houseguest who went by his last name during the season, Turner shared with everyone that he owned a thrift store called The Rug Shack.

Turner’s girlfriend, Megan Belmonte, was a frequent topic of conversation. He missed her a lot while stuck in the Big Brother house.

Turner had an impressive run on BB24, making it to the final three, but he lost the third round of the final Head of Household Competition and, with it, his shot at the $750,000 prize. Monte chose to take Taylor to the end instead of Turner.

Shortly after leaving the Big Brother house, Turner and Megan announced they were engaged.

Matt Turner and Megan Belmonte get married

“Til death do us part,” Turner captioned a new Instagram post.

The post features the happy couple on their big day. Turner is in a nice suit, while Megan wears a beautiful wedding dress.

One photo shows Turner holding back the tears as he speaks to Megan at the altar. There are also beautiful posed photos, including one where Megan holds her wedding bouquet.

Big Brother alums already leaving nice comments

Several Big Brother alums have already posted comments of support on the photos.

“Congrats!!!” wrote Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23.

“Congrats yall!” posted Matt Hardeman from Big Brother 26.

“IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THE POST!!! Congratulations!! I love u guys!!” posted another follower.

We expect many additional Big Brother alums to leave comments as they begin to see the new post.

Wedding support for the Turners. Pic credit: @Turnurr/Instagram

