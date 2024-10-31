The Traitors Season 3 start date revealed by host Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming just revealed when The Traitors Season 3 arrives on Peacock. This gives fans something to look forward to this winter.

Cumming hosts the hit reality competition show based in Scotland, bringing an energetic and fashionable flair to his job.

The show revolves around three Traitors trying to steal a cash pot from the rest of the players. It’s an intense show with plenty of backstabbing.

The backstabbing makes The Traitors a great fit for people from reality TV, and the producers have leaned hard into that genre.

We get to enjoy 21 celebrities playing the game this winter, with most of them from reality TV.

There is also a WWE wrestler (Nikki Garcia) and the ex of singer Britney Spears (Sam Asghari).

When is The Traitors Season 3 start date?

Alan Cumming announced that the first episode of The Traitors 3 will drop on Thursday, January 9.

He stopped by The Today Show for Halloween to reveal the news that already has fans buzzing. We get new episodes in less than two months.

As a reminder, The Traitors is a streaming show, with new episodes arriving weekly on Peacock. Last season, the episodes debuted at 9/8c on Thursdays.

Who is on The Traitors Season 3 cast?

Below is the complete cast list for The Traitors Season 3. Reality TV fans will recognize many of the names, as some of these folks have made careers by having their lives on television.

Everyone competes for part of a $250,000 pot, with players being eliminated during most episodes. For new viewers who want to check it out, the first two seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunet

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

The Traitors Season 3 premieres January 9 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/cAZwAU5XVh — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) October 31, 2024

Previous seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.