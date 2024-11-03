Survivor 50 spoilers: What do we know and what do the Survivor fans want?

Survivor spoilers are slowly revealing what fans can expect from the highly-anticipated season.

As fans have seen, Survivor 47 episodes are airing on Wednesday nights this fall. It means we are still a long way from the debut of Season 50.

But CBS has grand plans for Survivor 50, including a year-long celebration and build-up to the grand event.

Host Jeff Probst continues to drop nuggets about what’s coming, including a countdown to who will be playing the game.

Jeff revealed that he had more than 100 people producers thought about inviting back, and they have been whittling that list down for a while.

Survivor 50 is a big deal, so Jeff and the other producers want to get it right.

Who will be on the Survivor 50 cast?

The Survivor 50 cast will include people from the New Era. The New Era of Survivor is considered everything after Season 40.

The castaways won’t be limited to only the New Era, though, as the producers will tap into the older seasons.

A member of the Survivor 47 cast is getting invited. Jeff dropped that nugget during a recent podcast episode (On Fire).

The Survivor 50 cast list won’t be confirmed for a while, so fans can continue debating who deserves a shot.

When will Survivor 50 air on CBS?

Survivor 47 airs in the fall of 2024, followed by Survivor 48 in the spring of 2025. Survivor 49 will debut in Fall 2025, and Survivor 50 should finally arrive in Spring 2026.

That might seem like a long wait for Survivor 50 episodes, and that’s because it is a long wait. We have many months before that season will finally arrive on CBS, giving producers lots of lead time to do it right.

The good news is that additional Survivor 50 spoilers will arrive well before the episodes debut. Filming for Survivor 50 should happen in the upcoming spring or summer.

We should start seeing more names surface around that time.

What do fans want to see from Survivor 50?

Many Survivor fans have been posting notes on social media about what they want to or hope to see from Season 50.

Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren previously noted he wants people from more than the New Era and shared pictures of people he wants to see.

“I hope Survivor 50 doesn’t only pull from seasons 41-49 because it will be a CRIME if these two don’t get another shot,” Andy wrote.

Martin Holmes also shared the photos of four previous castaways he would like to see play Survivor again.

“I’m just saying… these four better be getting calls #Survivor50,” Martin wrote.

And here’s a Survivor fan who wants their “underrated queen” to get a second chance.

Survivor fans have ideas for some changes

A fan hopes that Boston Rob Mariano isn’t invited back again for Season 50.

“Idk who needs to hear this, but we do NOT need Boston Rob on Survivor 50… as if he hasn’t played 50 times already,” they wrote.

One Survivor fan posted an extensive list of things they want to see during the new season.

Survivor 50 idea:



Five separate, concurrently-run games of Survivor.



Game 1 has 20 contestants from seasons 1-10, game 2 from seasons 11-20, etc.



And a Survivor fan wants a duo invited back.

