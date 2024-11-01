Survivor alums dress up for Halloween: Costumes include creepy Kenzie, a Boston family, and Jeff Probst tributes

Many Survivor alums dressed up to celebrate Halloween this year.

Some former castaways even wore multiple costumes.

It was also interesting to see fans getting into the spirit, with some dressing as the host of Survivor.

Jeff Probst has to be flattered that viewers still dress as him for Halloween after more than 46 seasons on CBS.

Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty got into the spirit with her new baby, making her new bundle of joy a bit “spooky” for the holiday.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

For anyone who missed that news, Kenzie married and had a baby following her time in Fiji.

Survivor alums celebrate Halloween 2024

“Happy Halloween from my sad and spooky beige baby and I,” Kenzie Petty wrote on a creepy Instagram post.

“Pictures by my creepy bestie @smoked.shot. For the record this was Ali’s idea and not mine and I thought the mask was kinda cute until I saw the pictures and then I yelped cuz they SCARED ME hahahah,” the Survivor 46 winner added.

“And this one’s for the booktok girly pops 🐉 I always dreamt of handmaking my family’s Halloween costumes and here we are. My little Feathertail,” Kenzie captioned a post with a second costume.

Boston Rob, Amber, and family dress up

“2 witches! 2 boxers! 1 vector and a Scary Nun wishing everyone a Happy Halloween!!” Boston Rob Mariano captioned a post.

The post also featured his wife, fellow Survivor winner Amber Mariano, and their group of kids.

More Survivor alums celebrate Halloween

Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger from Survivor 44 got in on the action.

Survivor winner Ethan Zohn shared some Halloween throwback photos featuring handmade costumes.

Can you figure out who the three people in the picture below are and who they dressed up as this year?

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re the final 3 of #survivor 46 pic.twitter.com/kHha39LTtL — Kellie Nalbandian (@kellienalb) October 30, 2024

Survivor fans celebrate Halloween as Jeff Probst

Below are some great photos of Survivor fans dressed as Jeff Probst this Halloween.

“When you make your grad personality assessment class watch a season of Survivor as a class assignment, the only option for Halloween is to dress as Jeff Probst and get your TA to dress as a contestant,” wrote one fan.

When you make your grad personality assessment class watch a season of Survivor as a class assignment, the only option for Halloween is to dress as Jeff Probst and get your TA to dress as a contestant.@jeffprobst @survivorcbs pic.twitter.com/Dcp5mcsgWG — Dr. Jenn Veilleux (@JennCVeilleux) October 31, 2024

“The tribe has spoken,” wrote another fan dressed as Jeff.

Another fan shared the costume her daughter made for this year.

This year she threw her costume together in 5 minutes and says she is @JeffProbst from @survivorcbs pic.twitter.com/sr8Ar0x62J — LynnJBird (@LynnJBird1) October 31, 2024

More Survivor news and notes

The Traitors 3 cast and start date has dropped. A new season of the hit reality competition show features fun Survivor alums and folks from other reality TV shows.

Survivor alums are also on Deal or No Deal Island 2. The hit spin-off show returns for a new season this winter on NBC.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.