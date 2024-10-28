Survivor 50 cast spoilers: Someone from Survivor 47 is invited

Survivor 50 will be a monumental season for the hit reality competition show. Much work will go into landing the perfect group of people.

Host Jeff Probst has been leaving clues about what’s to come, including his recent revelation that Survivor 50 will involve returning players.

It’s been a while since we saw someone return to play Survivor a second time. Survivor 40 invited former winners to return and compete for a $2 million prize. The season was called Winners At War.

Since then, each season has involved a new group of castaways competing in the New Era of Survivor.

Bruce Perreault (technically) was a returning player after being medically evacuated on Survivor 44. Jeff invited him back for Survivor 45, but we don’t count him.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While we wait to learn the Survivor 50 theme and the full cast list, Jeff has dropped another clue about the Season 50 cast.

A Survivor 47 cast member will be invited to play again

During an interview about the current season (Survivor 47), Jeff was asked if someone from this cast would be invited to return for Survivor 50.

“That’s a really good question,” Jeff told TV Insider. “And the answer is yes.”

“As we were playing 47, all of the producers were going, ‘Hmmm, it could be an interesting choice for 50,'” Jeff added.

Jeff spoke more about the Survivor 50 cast and what’s going into the process.

“It’s still evolving, and we’re not there yet, but I just want fans to know that we take it as seriously as they do,” Jeff stated before adding later, “I seriously want Survivor 50 to be joyful.”

Jeff didn’t reveal the Survivor 47 cast member who is getting the invite, but Rome Cooney made an impact during his time on the show.

Could Rome get invited back? Or will it be the eventual Survivor 47 winner? We won’t get that answer soon, but it’s something worth debating.

Leave a comment below if you want to guess who will return from Survivor 47 to join the Survivor 50 cast.

More from the world of Survivor

Rome revealed a “salty” welcome at Ponderosa. He also addressed what he did right and wrong while playing Survivor.

Several Survivor alums are on the cast for The Traitors 3. A new season of the hit reality competition show debuts on Peacock this winter.

Survivor alums are also on Deal or No Deal Island 2. NBC brought back the show for a new season this winter.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.