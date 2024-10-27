Rome revealed his best and worst moves on Survivor 47, says someone was ‘salty’ with him at Ponderosa

Survivor 47 bid goodbye to Rome Cooney during the latest episode. He chaotically played the game, and it finally caught up to him during the Merge.

Had Rome remained subdued when the tribes gathered on the same beach, he might have survived a bit longer. But he immediately started spreading rumors.

A deleted scene also revealed Rome opted out of the Merge Advantage. He decided to conserve energy instead of looking for the buoy.

The edit of his final episode also made it look like Rome would flip things. He was so confident that Sol Yi was going home that he moved his vote to Sam Phalen.

On Day 12, Rome was voted out and sent to Ponderosa. The players don’t actually get sent home during the season, as they hang out at Ponderosa until filming is completed.

Upon getting to Ponderosa, Rome claims he found a “salty” reception from a fellow castaway.

Aysha Welch was ‘salty’ with Rome at Ponderosa

“I walked in and I walked downstairs and all the people were sitting at the table, and the first thing that someone says to me is Aysha says, ‘Well, it’s about time,'” Rome said about his greeting at Ponderosa.

Rome helped vote out Aysha Welch during the third episode. Aysha was blindsided at that third Tribal Council.

Rome explained how easy it would have been for Aysha to still be in the game had he just sided with him against Sol Yi.

“So she was pretty salty to see me, I guess. But she was, I guess, happy that I got out of the game,” Rome added in his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Rome reveals his good and bad moves on Survivor 47

“I made a lot of pretty bad moves, honestly, out there,” Rome succinctly stated. He’s not wrong.

“But my best move I would probably say is being helpful in challenges,” Rome added.

Some Survivor fans might disagree with Rome being helpful in challenges.

Survivor alum Kelley Wentworth even made fun of Rome. She shared a skit on Instagram where she acted like Rome when he was struggling with that puzzle.

“Being able to make so many memories while having fun every step of the way was a dream come true. Truly the greatest game ever made. Thanks for the opportunity of a lifetime ❤️,” Rome captioned an Instagram post he shared after his elimination.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.