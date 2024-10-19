Survivor alum Kelley Wentworth makes fun of Rome in hilarious puzzle-fail video

Kelley Wentworth may have been a quiet castaway on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, but she still knows how to have some fun.

The Survivor alum shared a hilarious video online poking fun at Rome Cooney’s puzzle-solving skills. Rome recently struggled during a puzzle on Survivor 47.

Rome has a huge personality that has come through on Survivor 47. It’s part of the reason his puzzle struggles are noteworthy.

During the fourth episode of Survivor 47, the Lavo Tribe was battling to win the latest Immunity Challenge. Rome was one of the players who had to complete a puzzle to ensure victory.

But Rome struggled with the puzzle. Maybe saying he struggled with it is too kind, as he failed to connect a single piece of the puzzle. That’s right… Rome didn’t even complete one piece.

Lavo was sent to the Tribal Council, where Kishan Patel was voted out in a huge blindside. Kishan never saw it coming, and Rome escaped getting sent home (despite deserving it based on that puzzle performance).

Kelley Wentworth pokes fun at Rome with puzzle video

Survivor alum Kelley Wentworth shared a fun video where she pokes fun at what might have been the worst puzzle performance in Survivor history.

Kelley was on Survivor 29: San Juan del Sur, Survivor 31: Cambodia, and Survivor 38: Edge of Extinction. She is a three-time player who knows her stuff.

“Worst challenge performance… ever?? 😂🤦🏼‍♀️,” Kelley wrote on Instagram.

“The only other time I’ve seen a showing this bad was when someone was trying to throw it. ANY chance that was Rome’s plan?? (I know my answer) #survivor #cbs #comedy,” Kelley added to her caption.

Kelley’s Instagram video shows her trying to complete a red Survivor puzzle like what Rome dealt with. She plays several characters, including Rome as he struggles with the puzzle, and host Jeff Probst as he watches in shock.

Kelley also plays Genevieve Mushaluk as she hands puzzle pieces to the anchored Rome (he wouldn’t budge from his seat at the puzzle) and Sol Yi as he continuously tells Rome he has the wrong pieces.

Enjoy the video below, and let us know if you felt it was funny.

