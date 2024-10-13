Survivor fans are really upset with Rome: ‘The most annoying person to ever play Survivor’

Survivor 47 has been an interesting journey thus far, and we are only a few weeks into it.

Among the new castaways in Fiji is one Jerome “Rome” Cooney.

Rome believes in making big moves and controlling the narrative within his tribe.

His strategy has been, at times, abrasive, turning many Survivor fans against him.

Rome also has fans who love that he has brought energy to the game.

Will Rome’s approach to the game end with success? Or is he on a path to burnout or be targeted before the tribes merge?

One thing is known: Rome has many critics who aren’t shy about sharing their opinions.

Rome becomes the villain of Survivor 47

During the fourth episode of Survivor 47, Rome did everything he could to keep Solomon “Sol” Yi from finding a Hidden Immunity Idol.

Rome had found the first Idol at Lavo but used it during the third Tribal Council to ensure his survival, putting the power back into play.

Sol wanted to find that Idol, but Rome attached himself to Sol’s hip. The 43-year-old man from Connecticut suddenly had a watchdog in Rome.

The way that Rome spoke to Sol was also rough, including telling Sol that he would get voted out if he didn’t give Rome his Shot in the Dark.

Many Survivor fans have turned on Rome

Below is a small sample of the Survivor fans posting about Rome on social media.

“Rome is probably the most annoying player in 47 seasons of #survivor and we are only 4 episodes into the season,” wrote a Survivor fan on X.

Rome is probably the most annoying player in 47 seasons of #survivor and we are only 4 episodes into the season pic.twitter.com/23wJlKddbw — Lovember 23rd (@Lovey_CM) October 10, 2024

“If I was sol, and I punched rome in the face after this, jeff better not ask me why I did it #Survivor #Survivor47,” wrote a very frustrated fan.

if I was sol, and I punched rome in the face after this, jeff better not ask me why I did it #Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/sOKd4biNti — becca☂ (@rebeccayel) October 10, 2024

Some Survivor fans couldn’t believe the way Rome spoke to Sol.

“Rome threatening sol: this is survivor bro.’ #survivor47,” posted a shocked fan.

“Rome is literally such a bully I really hope they vote him out tonight #Survivor47,” wrote a fan during the latest episode. But Rome was not voted out.

Rome is literally such a bully I really hope they vote him out tonight #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/q8FOzs6oGz — renee please stomp on me 🫦 (@LayeredSarcasm) October 10, 2024

Another fan went all-in with his reaction to Rome’s gameplay.

“Saul seems like a decent guy but his tribe has decided 2 turn on him. He’s trying 2 find an idol but Rome is almost invading his personal space 2 stop him. He’s doing 2 much & is possibly the most annoying person to ever play Survivor. Rome deserves a blindside #Survivor47,” posted the frustrated fan.

The fan also included a clip from Survivor 47, Episode 4 showing Rome’s behavior.

Saul seems like a decent guy but his tribe has decided 2 turn on him. He’s trying 2 find an idol but Rome is almost invading his personal space 2 stop him 😤 He’s doing 2 much & is possibly the most annoying person to ever play Survivor. Rome deserves a blindside 🙏🏼#Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/wmyNVkcu7b — Larry (@mechmonster2000) October 11, 2024

