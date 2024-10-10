Survivor 47 Amulets: Here’s exactly how they work and Jeff Probst confirms a twist fans might not have seen

The Survivor Amulets are back.

The fourth episode of the season featured a Journey where three castaways were tempted with them.

Survivor 45 also featured the Amulets, which required three people to work together to enjoy the power. But that’s not how it played out.

Rather than the Survivor 45 trio working together, it made them enemies because getting the other Amulet holder out increased the power of one person.

Host Jeff Probst also confirmed a twist that not everyone may have caught when this new trio read the Amulet rules.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So, how will things work out for the Survivor 47 cast? Let’s take a look.

Who got the Survivor 47 Amulets, and how do they work?

Gata finished the Immunity Challenge first and got to choose the three people who went on the Episode 4 Journey.

Andy Rueda (Gata), Caroline Vidmar (Tuku), and Teeny Chirichillo (Lavo) were selected for the Journey.

The trio was faced with an intriguing decision. If someone sacrificed their vote at the next Tribal Council, they could all share an advantage.

There was a time limit, and they argued about why they needed to keep their votes. Andy felt at risk while Teeny was about to go to Tribal Council. But if the timer ran out before a decision, everyone would lose their votes.

Teeny sacrificed her vote, and the trio got Amulet Immunity Idols.

Amulet Idols can only be used together, so they aren’t active until everyone is in the merged tribe later this season. This means one or more Amulets could get voted out before then.

The Amulet holders must also agree on who their Immunity Idol saves. It could get tricky if Andy, Teeny, or Caroline aren’t on the same page.

Andy, Caroline, and Teeny were each honest with their tribes when they returned. The Amulets and their powers have become public information, possibly making the trio targets.

These are actually kinda cute 🥹 And with *this* trio being the trio to get the amulet idol I think there’s a lot of fun possibilities once we hit merge #Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/rOD0LU9cGS — Ryan 🦈 (@suRYvor) October 10, 2024

Jeff Probst speaks about an intriguing Amulet twist

Dalton Ross from Entertainment Weekly spotted something within the rules of the Survivor Amulets. He went straight to the source and got a clarification from host Jeff Probst.

“If one of you agrees to lose your vote at your next Tribal Council, then all three of you can share an advantage,” reads the first part of the rules.

“But if you cannot all agree on one player to lose their vote, then all three of you will lose their vote,” reads the second part of the rules.

This raised a question: Could someone disagree with the process and invalidate the Amulets? The answer is yes.

“Your observation is correct. One player could kill this advantage, and nobody could stop them,” Jeff confirmed to EW.

Teeny, Caroline, or Andy could have disagreed with the process and killed the Survivor 47 Amulets. That would have been very dramatic.

More from Survivor

The fourth elimination on Survivor 47 was intense. That Tribal Council will be remembered for a long time.

Back home, Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty had her baby. She has been busy since returning from Fiji. First, she got married, and now she has a child.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also provides older seasons.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.