Survivor 47 spoilers: Who went home on Episode 4? Fans react

Another castaway got voted off Survivor on Wednesday night.
This was the fourth episode of the young season, with 18 new people competing for the $1 million prize.
Host Jeff Probst has promised some intriguing twists and turns, and the season has already delivered some intriguing drama.
This New Era season has players who don’t want to go home with Hidden Immunity Idols in their pockets. What happened on Survivor 46 has impacted this new season.
Here’s a breakdown of what happened with Hidden Immunity Idols during the first three episodes, leaving only one player with an Idol as Episode 4 began.
For the first time since moving to a three-tribe format, Episode 4 began with even-numbered tribes (five each). Only one person from each tribe had been eliminated.
Jon Lovett (Gata) was voted out on Day 1, TK Foster (Tuku) was voted out on Day 5, and Aysha Welch (Lavo) was voted out on Day 7.
What team won the Immunity Challenge during Episode 4?
Gata and Tuku won safety during the Survivor 47, Episode 4 Immunity Challenge.
It continues a string of wins for Gata after the tribe looked rough during the season premiere. Was voting out Jon the right move for the group?
Lavo lost its second straight Immunity Challenge, forcing the tribe to return to the Tribal Council for another meeting with Jeff Probst.
Many Survivor fans reacted to Rome struggling (or pretending to struggle?) with the puzzle.
One Survivor fan used a GIF from The Simpsons to poke fun at Rome.
Another Survivor fan admitted to liking villains on the show, but also that they were done with Rome.
Who got voted off Survivor 47 in 15th place?
The latest Survivor 47 Tribal Council happened on Day 9. Someone from Lavo would be eliminated from the game.
As a reminder, the remaining Lavo players were Teeny Chirichillo, Genevieve Mushaluk, Rome Cooney, Kishan Patel, and Sol Yi.
Despite all the drama Rome has caused with his gameplay, he survived another Tribal Council.
Kishan Patel was voted off Survivor in a blindside. Only 14 people remain in contention for the $1 million prize.
