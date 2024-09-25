Survivor alum Liz Wilcox reveals update on her allergies

Survivor fans will never forget Liz Wilcox’s blowup over not getting invited to enjoy an Applebee’s feast.

Liz challenged herself by applying for Survivor despite suffering from many allergies that would impact her game.

She noted those allergies throughout the season, which made it difficult for her to eat at camp or during some of the possible rewards.

Liz stated that her allergies included coconut, chicken, pasta, and other items that were mentioned during challenges or camp conversations.

Liz felt the allergies could work to her advantage, as she wouldn’t miss not enjoying some of those rewards.

Starvation seemed to get to her several times, though. She blew up at a Reward Challenge when the winner and several people of his choice got to eat Applebee’s.

Liz Wilcox updates Survivor fans on her allergies

“On Survivor, I made a bold assumption that my allergies were likely caused from life stressors,” Liz posted to her X account.

“Today, I finally went to the doc and they affirmed that YES. Allergies like mine are very often triggered by traumatic events. So there,” her post continued.

Liz included a GIF of Lucille Ball sticking out her tongue during an episode of I Love Lucy. The GIF addressed the backlash she had received from some Survivor fans, who said that she had faked her allergies for attention.

On Survivor, I made a bold assumption that my allergies were likely caused from life stressors. Today, I finally went to the doc and they affirmed that YES. Allergies like mine are very often triggered by traumatic events. So there. pic.twitter.com/9ZrHZNOerS — Liz Wilcox (S46) (@TheLizWilcox88) September 24, 2024

Liz added a response to her post on X, revealing what she had been prescribed.

“Literally was prescribed a new diet, supplements, and THERAPY. Lol,” the Survivor alum wrote.

“I hope whatever happened in your life to cause your allergies, you can square away,” a fan responded.

“Thank you friend. I do too!” Liz told the fan.

A Survivor alum speaks about her allergies. Pic credit: @TheLizWilcox88/X

