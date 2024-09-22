Survivor 47 host Jeff Probst ‘shocked’ by Jon Lovett vote out, called Andy Rueda ‘a massive liability’

On Fire with Jeff Probst has returned for Survivor 47.

The official Survivor podcast provides weekly episodes as a companion to the reality competition series each Wednesday.

Jeff is back with co-host Jay Wolff and a new alum who provides the player perspective.

Survivor 46 runner-up Charlie Davis is that alum, fresh off his season in Fiji.

Previously, Survivor 45 winner Dee Valladares had helped Jeff and Jay during last season’s On Fire episodes.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The first episode for On Fire Season 4 dropped on Wednesday night, providing fans insight into what had just happened with Andy Rueda and Jon Lovett.

Jeff Probst was ‘shocked’ by Gata voting out Jon Lovett, calls Andy ‘a liability’

Toward the end of the podcast about the Survivor 47 season premiere, Jay (co-host and executive producer) asked Jeff if he was surprised Jon Lovett got voted out.

As a reminder, Andy broke down following the first Immunity Challenge, and Jeff called in medical to check him out.

Andy had also broken down at camp earlier in the episode, with paranoia and the heat seemingly getting to the new castaway.

Jeff saw what happened at the challenge, and knew Andy’s tribe (Gata) would meet him later at the Tribal Council.

“Based on how things were after the challenge, I was shocked. I thought Andy was done,” Jeff answered.

“He seemed to be a massive liability for all the reasons we’ve been talking about and I was actually kinda sad as Andy walked off (from the challenge) because I wanted him to get everything he wanted out of this experience and it didn’t seem like it was gonna happen,” Jeff elaborated.

Regarding those “reasons” Jeff alluded to, the trio of podcasters had spoken about how it would be difficult to trust Andy wouldn’t reveal secrets later due to this early blowup. Would he do it again and throw more people under the bus like he did with Jon?

So when Gata showed up at Tribal Council and voted out Jon on a 5-1 decision, the Survivor host was left shocked. Who wouldn’t be? Many Survivor fans who watched the episode are still lost about why the tribe protected Andy after his meltdown.

Below is a clip from the new episode of On Fire, in which Jeff explains why Andy was a risky “save” by his tribe.

More from Survivor

Here’s the full Survivor 47 cast list with bios. It’s a good cheat sheet for fans tuning in to watch the new episodes.

Charlie Davis also provided great insight into Andy. Hearing this from a former player sheds a different light on the situation.

Below is a clip shared by Survivor that underscored some of the paranoia present during the season premiere.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+. Fans can also stream older seasons.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.