Survivor 47 Hidden Immunity Idols: Here’s who has them now

The Survivor 47 cast may have learned something from watching Survivor 46 episodes.

Last season, many Survivor castaways left the show with unused Hidden Immunity Idols.

Many former players felt safe at the Tribal Council, where they would be voted out. This led to much regret.

That’s not happening this year (so far), with players more willing to use their Idols during the early episodes.

Survivor 47 introduced a new twist to the Beware Advantage, where castaways could complete tasks to get an Idol good until the final five. They could also opt out earlier in the challenge to get Idols good for a shorter period.

A Hidden Immunity Idol was also found at each tribe’s camp early this season, complicating matters for some castaways.

What happened with the three Hidden Immunity Idols?

Rome Cooney found the Lavo Hidden Immunity Idol, Gabe Ortis found the Tuku Idol, and Sam Phalen found the Gata Idol.

It’s important to note that Andy found the Gata Beware Advantage first, but he wanted to think about it before he took it. When he returned later, Sam had already claimed it.

Regarding their specific Idols, Rome’s was good for one Tribal Council, Gabe’s was good for three Tribal Councils, and Sam’s was good for one Tribal Council.

Gabe used his Idol during Episode 2. Even though he had an Idol good for three Tribal Councils, Gabe used his Idol at the first one he attended.

TK later revealed why Gabe used it. TK spoke about it in his exit interviews after getting voted off Survivor 47.

Rome used his Idol during Episode 3. Rome had to use the Idol or lose it, and he made sure everyone knew he had it to manipulate the voting.

Below is a video of the Andy vs Sam situation on Gata.

Where are the Survivor 47 Hidden Immunity Idols now?

The Tuku and Lavo Hidden Immunity Idols likely re-entered the game at their respective beaches. We haven’t seen footage of them being found by anyone new (yet).

Sam Phalen still has the Gata Hidden Immunity Idol. He hasn’t been forced to use it, but most of his tribe knows it’s in his possession. Will he get forced to use it during Episode 4? Tune in to find out!

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.