Survivor 47: TK revealed why Gabe shockingly played his Hidden Immunity Idol at the Tribal Council

Terran “TK” Foster has been doing his Survivor 47 exit interviews and speaking about what went wrong with his game.

He was the second person voted out after Tuku lost an intense Immunity Challenge during the second episode.

Drama about a possible “bromance” within the tribe worried the three ladies, and arguments at the Tribal Council added fuel to the fire.

TK was also in a tight spot because Tiyana Hallums felt she deserved an apology after TK blew up following their challenge loss.

She felt that way because she had been told by someone else that TK had apologized to Gabe, but that’s not what happened.

TK planned to shift attention away from himself and onto Gabe Ortis, whom he had caught trying to secure a Hidden Immunity Idol for himself. But it backfired.

Why did Gabe Ortis use his Hidden Immunity Idol so early?

Gabe Ortis found his Hidden Immunity Idol during the season premiere.

As fans will remember, the Beware Advantages came with stages this season. Players could attempt to secure Idols good for one Tribal Council, three Tribal Councils, or one that would last until the final five.

Gabe worked hard to secure a Hidden Immunity Idol that was good for three Tribal Councils. This meant it would remain in his possession until Gabe had appeared at a third Tribal Council.

So why did Gabe use it the first time he went to a Tribal Council?

TK revealed that he had pulled Gabe aside and told him everyone knew about his Hidden Immunity Idol. He insinuated that the tribe could vote out Gabe that very night. Even though Survivor fans saw that Gabe was safe, he got nervous and paranoid due to what TK had stated.

Gabe played the Hidden Immunity Idol on himself as insurance he could survive the night. He wasn’t about to go home that early with an Idol still in his pocket.

In hindsight, it wasn’t a good move for Gabe, but paranoia can be difficult to overcome on Survivor.

Below is the full interview TK did with Rob Has A Podcast. In it, he talks about his mistakes, the chat with Gabe about the Hidden Immunity Idol, and why he blew up after that challenge loss. It gives good insight into TK’s game moves.

