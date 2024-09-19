Survivor 47 recap: The new season begins with Idols, emotions, and a castaway sent home

A new season of Survivor has finally arrived.

Eighteen new castaways compete for the $1 million prize during the latest installment.

Filmed in Fiji, the Survivor 47 season premiere aired on September 18.

It was a two-hour episode to kick off the new season, and the show will slide back to 90-minute episodes as the season progresses.

This season was filmed in 26 days and continues the New Era of Survivor.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Two more seasons like this will likely follow before Survivor 50 lands.

Here’s the full Survivor 47 cast list with bios.

Survivor 47, Episode 1 recap

The brand-new episode began with several castaways introducing themselves as the boats raced toward the beach in Fiji.

Host Jeff Probst narrated the beginning, letting fans know these new players would need to adapt and that one would claim the $1 million prize.

The three tribes and the players were revealed as Jeff quickly spoke with them.

Gata Tribe (yellow): Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright.

Lavo Tribe (red): Aysha Welch, Genevieve Mushaluk, Kishan Patel, Rome Cooney, Solomon “Sol” Yi, and Teeny Chirichillo.

Tuku Tribe (blue): Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Otis, Kyle Ostwald, Sue Smey, Tiyanna Hallums, and Terran “TK” Foster.

The first Survivor 47 challenge

Two players from each tribe had to crawl under a muddy net and race into the jungle to retrieve two puzzle pieces. This was done three times for each tribe, with everyone trying to complete the puzzle.

A pot, machete, and flint awaited the winners. The losers would get nothing (for now).

It was an intense challenge, with Tuku taking the lead and starting the puzzle first. Lavo wasn’t too far behind, but Gata struggled to catch up.

Anika and Rachel from Gata stood back and created a strategy (for the puzzle). They then jumped to it and easily finished the puzzle before everyone else.

Gata won the challenge. They acquired the pot, machete, and flint.

The losing tribes had to pick one person to go on a Journey.

Aysha volunteered for Lavo; TK got sent by Tuku.

A Journey for Aysha and TK

While the three tribes went to their respective camps (and Gata celebrated), Aysha and TK found themselves tested.

Aysha and TK competed to find keys on an island and unlock a chest. Only one person would get camp supplies, while the other would return to camp with empty hands.

It was an interesting twist to the familiar Sweat vs Savvy Challenge that had opened the recent seasons.

Aysha found the first key and raced through the jungle to collect the other keys. Aysha found her third key first, but TK was right behind. The castaways had to go into the ocean to retrieve the final key. TK got there first.

TK celebrated winning the camp supplies, while Aysha was crushed that she would have to go back with nothing.

Tuku was excited when TK returned as the victor.

Aysha was honest about how she failed. Teeny approached her later, revealing she knew Aysha from Rob Has a Podcast (a site that covers Survivor and Big Brother). They bonded quickly. The tribe didn’t seem too upset at Aysha (yet).

Beware Advantages found

Gabe found a Beware Advantage at Tuku. He was given a clue to an Immunity Idol. He also lost his vote until he found the Idol. TK came across him as Gabe was seeking the Idol. Gabe pretended that he got the key before the box. TK wasn’t buying it but went along with it.

Gabe told Sue he had found the advantage. He wanted someone to watch out for him as he retrieved his Idol. He got the Idol, but it was only good for one Tribal Council. However, there was a clue to complete another challenge to acquire an Idol good for three Tribal Councils. He went for it.

It took him a long time, but Gabe found it. It came with a clue to go for an Immunity Idol good until the final five. He was exhausted and passed.

Gabe has his vote back and an Immunity Idol good for three Tribal Councils.

Rome found the Beware Advantage at Lavo. He set out to find his Immunity Idol but delayed his search until that night. He went looking again the next morning, but Aysha came upon him while he was looking. She told everyone else. And he became a target as he continued his search.

Who won the first Survivor 47 Immunity Challenge?

The first Iummity Challenge required the tribes to swim and retrieve a boat on the water. They had to use that boat and retrieve puzzle pieces to complete a massive Survivor logo puzzle.

A Survivor building kit was the reward for the winning tribe. The second tribe to finish would get a smaller (but still helpful) tool kit.

The losing tribe would lose their flint and have a Tribal Council meeting with Jeff Probst.

Two tribes flipped their boats, sending them and their chests of puzzle pieces into the water. It was an intense battle. Everyone had to get back in the boats and across the finish line.

John Kirhoffer, the sly devil that you are 😈 Fantastic craftsmanship on those boats!



They flipped faster than Tony in Cagayan 😂 #Survivor #Survivor47 pic.twitter.com/QIvxhVjHSV — Ryan 🦈 (@suRYvor) September 19, 2024

Lavo took a huge lead. Gata and Tuku were racing for survival.

Lavo won immunity and the reward before the other tribes started on their puzzles. They also got a flint.

Medical was called in for Andy after he exhausted himself battling for Gata. He later returned to his tribe after being overheated and emotional about fearing he would be going home.

Tuku finished second and also won immunity and a smaller reward.

Gata lost and would have to go to the Tribal Council. Gata also lost their flint.

Who got voted out on the Survivor 47 season premiere?

Andy Rueda, Anika Dhar, Jon Lovett, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright attended the first Tribal Council (for Gata). One person would be eliminated.

Anika, Rachel, and Sierra told Jon they would tell Andy that he (Jon) was the target so he wouldn’t melt down. Jon told Andy how the others felt.

Jon and Andy then approached Sam to vote out Anika. Sam wasn’t interested. He went back to the ladies with the information. It put Jon in a bad spot.

Jeff chatted with the players and then it was time to vote.

Jon, Anika, Jon, Jon, and Jon were the votes.

Jon Lovett was the first person voted out of Survivor 47.

More from Survivor 47

Here’s the Survivor 47 cast list for fans who need the bios. The 18 new players come from many walks of life.

Survivor spoilers also reveal a fan-favorite event is returning. Host Jeff Probst revealed the exciting news.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.