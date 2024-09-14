Survivor 47 spoilers: Sweat vs Savvy Challenge ‘updated’ and a fan-favorite event returns

Jeff Probst is back for Survivor 47 and has spoken about what fans will see this season.

It’s a fresh group of castaways, with 18 people who haven’t played the game before.

The 26-day season was filmed in Fiji, and the season premiere airs on Wednesday, September 18.

The first new episode is a two-hour installment, giving fans some bonus time to meet the new players.

Survivor fans who watch Big Brother must tune in later on Wednesday nights for the Julie Chen Moonves show.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s the updated BB26 episode schedule.

Jeff Probst speaks about the Sweat vs Savvy Challenge

“This season, we’ve updated–or evolved, I should say–Sweat vs Savvy,” Survivor host Jeff Probst told Parade.

“We did it for many seasons because we felt there was more gold to mine there,” Jeff added.

Fans have asked for more challenges, and forcing the castaways to earn their supplies/food has become a staple of New Era Survivor. Sweat vs Savvy meets both goals.

“Okay, before this becomes too stale or predictable, let’s keep the same premise. You have to earn your supplies, but let’s change what you have to do to earn them,” Jeff said the producers thought about for this season.

As for the challenges themselves, Jeff said that it has become “a little bit of Indiana Jones” for Survivor 47.

“So we created a new test, which I think fans are really going to like. It’s the kind of it’s the kind of challenge that I think players imagine experiencing when you’re dreaming of being on Survivor,” Jeff elaborated.

It also sounds like the people participating in the Sweat vs Savvy Challenges will be even more pronounced as possible heroes for their tribes.

Action during Survivor 47, Episode 1. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The auction returns for Survivor 47

Jeff also revealed that the Survivor auction returns this fall. It was shelved during Survivor 46 but will triumphantly return for Survivor 47.

The long-time Survivor host also revealed that they tried to “evolve” the auction further for the New Era. He didn’t provide specifics about his statement, but it’s good news that the auction is back.

More on the Fall 2024 Survivor season

Here is the Survivor 47 cast list and bios. It’s an interesting group competing for the $1 million prize.

Jeff also shared his Survivor 50 hopes. He has 100 people he wants to see return to the show.

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes a season where previous winners competed for a $2 million prize (Survivor 40: Winner At War).

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.