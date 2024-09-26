Survivor 47 returns with new episode, presents new Immunity Idol drama, and sends someone home

A new Survivor episode arrived on Wednesday night, with the second installment of the season debuting.

The 18 new castaways were introduced during the first episode, and host Jeff Probst waded through some early drama.

A breakdown at the first Immunity Challenge led to Jeff calling medical to help Andy Rueda.

Despite Andy’s breakdowns at camp and the challenge, his tribe kept him around for (at least) another episode.

Jon Lovett was voted out at Tribal Council (5-1), and Gata was down a member.

Only 17 people remained in the competition when the September 25 episode of Survivor aired.

Here are the Survivor 47 cast names and bios.

Survivor 47, Episode 2 recap

The new episode of Survivor began with Lavo on Day 4, rather than the tribe that had sent someone home (Gata) on Day 3. Lavo was celebrating their safety after winning immunity at the previous challenge.

Rome found the Immunity Idol box (he told Teeny about it). Teeny later told someone else about it and took them to where Rome had hidden it. Rome came upon them as they were looking through the box. He played it safe by taking the Immunity Idol good for only one Tribal Council.

Crabs and Immunity Idol drama

The opening credits then ran after that extended cold opening, with the Tuku tribe finding crabs to eat. A trio of Kyle, Terran (TK), and Gabe was formed. A clear split seemed to exist between the men and women (three per side).

They finally circled back to Gata and Andy. He spoke about feeling much better, especially after surviving the first Tribal Council. The rest of Gata spoke about making Andy feel welcomed and supported.

When Andy was left alone, he went looking for an Immunity Idol. He found the Beware Advantage but put it back without committing to it. Anika and Sam began searching for it a little later.

Sam soon found the Beware Advantage and took it (while Anika watched on). Anika helped him find the box and a challenge of untying knots. Sam brought in Rachel to help with the knots. Sam brought in Sierra when he finally opened the box. He played it safe and took the Idol good for one Tribal Council.

Andy returned to get the Beware Advantage again later, but it was gone (Sam took it). He then told Sam that someone else had it. Andy thought one of the women took it and Sam went along with it. Little did Andy know that everyone else was aware of the Idol.

Gabe, Caroline, and Sue allied on Tuku, with the crux of their relationship being the Immunity Idol Gabe possessed.

Time for a new Survivor Immunity Challenge

The other tribes were shocked when Andy showed up at the Immunity Challenge. They expected him to be gone.

Winning the challenge required tribes to obtain a large bag of rice from the water, work it through an obstacle course, and then solve a snake trap.

A massive fishing kit would go to the winning tribe; a smaller kit would go to the second finishers. Losing the challenge would cost a tribe their flint.

Who won the Immunity Challenge on Survivor 47, Episode 2?

Gata won the Immunity Challenge. They won safety and the massive fishing kit.

Lavo came in second in the Immunity Challenge. They also won safety with the smaller fishing kit.

Tuku lost and had a date with Jeff Probst at Tribal Council. They also lost their flint.

Rachel got caught trying to steal rice from the challenge (in her pockets). Jeff made her empty them before they left.

Who got voted off Survivor 47 during the second episode?

TK angered his tribe due to his reaction to the loss. He blamed everyone but himself, and it set off some of the women. It put him in a bad spot before the first vote. Would that matter at the first Tribal Council for Tuku?

The women complained about a bromance existing, and the guys agreed it was real. A lot of back-and-forth happened between TK and Sue over communication.

Gabe used his Hidden Immunity Idol to ensure his safety.

Jeff read off the votes: Sue, TK, Sue, TK, TK, and TK.

By a vote of 4-2, Terran “TK” Foster was sent packing.

Jeff spoke about being “shocked” that Jon was voted out. He fully expected Andy to get voted out at the first Tribal Council and explained his surprise.

Jon was lost for words in his exit interviews when asked what he could have done differently to survive that first vote.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.