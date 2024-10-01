Survivor 47 scene reveals a good reason Sue disliked TK

Terran “TK” Foster had a short run on Survivor 47.

After blowing up at a challenge and talking down to the women at Tribal Council, he got the boot.

But it seems there were more reasons that Sue Smey (in particular) had turned against him long before that fateful evening.

A scene from Survivor 47 was shared online showcasing some time on the beach for the Tuku Tribe.

It was a good chance for the tribe to rest and enjoy the beach between challenges.

But TK wasn’t keen on being quiet enough for anyone to rest, let alone gather their thoughts.

Sue Smey tries to nap, and TK interrupts it all

Tiyana Hallums, Sue, and TK were on the beach, and then Kyle Ostwald joined them.

Kyle asked Sue how she was doing, and she told him she felt tired and was trying to take a little nap.

A short time later, TK began talking, but the ladies appeared to be sleeping. But that sleep didn’t last, as Sue referenced in her one-on-one session with the camera.

She had a lot to say during her confessional, calling it “loud” and “overpowering male-dominant bro energy.”

Sue appeared equally frustrated with Kyle, while Tiyana agreed with her and stated, “It’s such a loud volume.”

TK made a snide comment about them resting when he returned to camp, further frustrating Sue and Tiyana.

Below is the full scene from Survivor 47, clarifying why Sue would be done with TK before even getting to Tribal Council. Some viewers may have missed it earlier in the second episode of the season, but it underscores what TK was doing wrong.

Below is TK’s goodbye message following his elimination from Survivor 47.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+. The service also streams all past seasons, including the one where former winners competed for a $2 million prize (Survivor 40: Winners At War).

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.