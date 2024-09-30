Survivor 46 winner Kenzie Petty welcomed her baby

Kenzie Petty is now a mom.

The Survivor 46 winner did a “baby hard launch” on social media to announce his arrival.

Baby Beau has finally arrived, and Kenzie shared a cute video with her husband and son.

Kenzie has been busy following her Survivor season in Fiji.

Upon returning from Fiji, Kenzie and Jackson Ray Petty got married.

They postponed their wedding so Kenzie could play Survivor, and she did quite well.

And as the season was airing on CBS, Kenzie revealed she was pregnant.

Kenzie Petty has her baby

Kenzie took to Instagram this weekend to reveal her baby had been born.

“Out of everything I’ve ever done, this is by far the best,” Kenzie began the caption of her extremely cute video.

“I don’t have the words to fully encompass everything, but it was perfect. Our birth was beautiful, we are doing great in postpartum. Everyone’s healthy and happy and he’s the most perfect thing I have ever seen,” Kenzie continued in her message.

“I’ll be soaking these snuggles in for the foreseeable future. This is everything I’ve ever dreamed of and so so so much more. Thank you @jacksonraypetty for the baby and this life; I love you so much,” Kenzie wrote about her baby and her husband.

She saved the name announcement as a reveal at the end of her post.

“Oh, and his name is Beau and he’s a libra,” Kenzie ended her note.

Below is the video of Kenzie, Jackson, and Beau snuggling on a couch.

Survivor alums share their support of Kenzie and her baby

Many people from reality TV stopped by Kenzie’s post to leave supportive messages.

“CONGRATS TO YOU MAMA!! ❤️,” wrote Survivor 42 winner Maryanne Oketch.

“CONGRATS!!!😭😭 Beau is adorable,” posted Survivor alum Carson Garrett.

“Congratulations💕!!!!! And welcome to the world Beau,” wrote Big Brother alum and The Amazing Race winner Claire Rehfuss.

Below is a sample of the many supportive messages Kenzie and her family have received.

Messages about Kenzie’s baby from reality TV alums. Pic credit: @KenzieTheHappyFairy/Instagram

