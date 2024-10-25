Survivor deleted scene reveals two people didn’t even search for Merge Advantage: ‘I am chillin’

The Survivor 47 cast got to the Merge during the latest episode, even though Jeff Probst had them jump through some new hoops this season.

Early in the episode, the three tribes got notes telling them it was time to drop their buffs. Every Survivor fan knows that’s when the game is about to change.

All 13 remaining castaways gathered at the Tuku beach to enter the next stage of Survivor 47. The game would soon shift from a tribe battle to an individual competition.

But first, a sign greeted the 13 players, letting them know that an advantage had been hidden at the beach. It was time for everyone to scramble.

To take a step back, we later learned that this advantage meant skipping over a grueling team challenge and securing a spot in the Individual Immunity Challenge.

Genevieve Mushaluk found the Merge Advantage and gained a huge upper hand. She also won a spot at the Merge Feast and the conversations that came with it.

Two Survivor players sat out the Merge Advantage search

A Survivor deleted scene reveals that two players opted out of searching for the Merge Advantage.

As 11 people raced off to search the island for the Merge Advantage, two stayed behind at the beach.

“I’m just going to stay,” Caroline Vidmar turned and said to Rome Cooney.

“I’m chillin,” Rome responded as he picked up his bag.

“If you want to chat, I’d also sit down and chat,” Caroline answered.

In a confessional, Rome relished how people were wasting energy looking for the Merge Advantage. “I am chillin,” he told the camera.

Caroline led Rome back to the shelter at Tuku, and they chatted a bit.

Tiyana Hallums joined them later, expressing her frustration for not finding anything. Rome joked about not even looking, to which Tiyana laughed a bit.

Below is the additional footage from Survivor 47, Episode 6. Rome likely watches it with regret now.

Rome Cooney was the sixth person voted off of Survivor 47.

Many Survivor fans celebrated Rome getting eliminated after he had rubbed some viewers wrong with how he treated Sol Yi earlier in the season. Some Survivor fans had even called him a bully for his actions.

