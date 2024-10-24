Survivor recap: A Merge, Individual Immunity, and more ‘blood’

An intense new episode of Survivor 47 debuted on Wednesday night. With 13 people still competing for the $1 million prize, it was time for the next chapter.

During the last episode, Anika Dhar was blindsided by the Tribal Council vote. She became the fifth person eliminated.

Jon Lovett, TK Foster, Aysha Welch, Kishan Patel, and Anika have been eliminated. With five people down, it seemed the Merge might be near.

For fans who missed it, Sam’s Hidden Immunity Idol expired during the last episode. He didn’t use it because he didn’t want Andy to know he had it.

Sue Smey also found a Hidden Immunity Idol – one that left her covered in “blood” during the episode.

Andy Rueda (Gata), Caroline Vidmar (Tuku), and Teeny Chirichillo (Lavo) have Amulets. Here’s how the Survivor Amulets work this season.

Survivor 47, Episode 6 recap

Andy celebrated the Anika blindside to open the new episode. It was a night scene at Gata after the tribe returned from the Tribal Council.

Rachel was on the outs with her tribe after Sam, Sierra, and Andy blindsided Anika and didn’t tell her about it.

Much of the opening scene foreshadowed what was coming, as Rachel begged for a lifeline in the game.

After the opening credits, Day 11 began, and the three tribes received notes to drop their buffs.

Gata and Lavo left their beaches and joined Tuku. A message on the beach let everyone know an Advantage was hidden somewhere on their island. This Advantage would impact the upcoming challenge of deciding who would make the Survivor 47 Merge.

Finding that Survivor 47 Advantage

Sam and Genevieve saw a buoy in the water but thought it was nothing. They walked away from it. But that’s where the Advantage was.

Several new people to the island found the red paint mess that Sue had created when she got her Hidden Immunity Idol. The people from her old tribe (Tiyana Hallums and Caroline) connected Sue to the paint.

Genevieve thought about where to look and went back to the buoy. She got the advantage.

Yep a buoy is totally nothing 🤨#Survivor47 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MU8UBvTFGU — Joel Gallagher (@joelmgallagher) October 24, 2024

A grueling Individual Immunity Challenge

Jeff Probst welcomed the final 13 castaways to a new twist. Two six-player teams would compete, with the six winners earning a meal.

The six winners would also compete for Individual Immunity.

Genevieve was told she didn’t have to compete in the team challenge (her Advantage). She got the meal and a spot in the Immunity Challenge.

Jeff randomly drew captains to do a schoolyard pick of teams.

Sierra, Rachel, Sam, Sue, Kyle, and Teeny made up one team.

Sol, Rome, Tiyana, Andy, Gabe, and Caroline were on the second team.

It was a grueling obstacle course that exhausted everyone involved.

Sierra, Rachel, Sam, Sue, Kyle, and Teeny won the first challenge.

The six survivors (and Genevieve) advanced to an Individual Challenge after already becoming exhausted. Who would gain safety?

A balancing challenge stood between the seven castaways and Individual Immunity.

Sierra dropped first. Sam was out soon after. Rachel and Genevieve were the next two out. Teeny dropped after trying to look at the other players. It was down to Sue and Kyle.

Kyle Ostwald won the first Individual Immunity and got a Merge buff.

Survivor 47, Episode 6 Tribal Council

Rome worked hard to get people to vote out Sol, and he thought he had the plan in place.

Meanwhile, everyone else was getting ready to vote out Rome. Would the Tribal Council end that obviously?

At Tribal Council, Rome had some bold opinions, and Jeff gave up his seat to Rome for a moment. Rome took it and explained why he felt the Amulets were disadvantaging.

They danced around the questions from Jeff, and then it was time to vote.

Teeny, Andy, and Caroline used their Amulets to save Teeny.

Jeff read the votes as Sam, Andy, Andy, Rome, Rome, Rome, Rome, Rome, and Rome.

Rome Cooney was the sixth person sent home.

