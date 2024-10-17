Who got voted off Survivor 47? A twist and a dramatic Tribal

The fifth episode of Survivor 47 aired on Wednesday night. It had some surprises for the CBS viewers.

Only 14 people remained in the battle for the $1 million prize. Four people had been eliminated on the first eight days of the season.

During the last Survivor episode, Kishan Patel was voted out. He was completely blindsided and never saw it coming.

This was the second straight time a Lavo member had been eliminated. Aysha Welch was voted out during the previous episode.

The last episode of Survivor also re-introduced Amulets. Here’s how the Survivor 47 Amulets work and who has them.

Below is a full recap from the Survivor 47 episode that debuted on Wednesday, October 16.

Survivor 46, Episode 5 recap

Teeny from the Lavo Tribe spoke first during the new episode. Teeny was blindsided by the Tribal Council vote that sent Kishan Patel packing.

Rome called out Teeny, acting like he didn’t know the vote was going. Genevieve tried to calm down Teeny.

Genevieve was in the prime position now, safe on all sides (presumably) because of how she pulled off the blindside.

Genevieve and Rome after they realize Teeny can spill all the tea #Survivor pic.twitter.com/xXWFT9i8k5 — Ethan Ramsey (@TheEthanRamsey) October 17, 2024

A huge Survivor twist on Day 9

Host Jeff Probst welcomed the three tribes to a Reward Challenge. But something was different. There were no red stations for Lavo.

A random draw of the three tribes was done. Two teams were selected to compete in a difficult obstacle challenge. After retrieving balls on the course, the teams had to sink them in baskets.

The seven winning people got to go to the Sanctuary to enjoy a BBQ with some Survivor cornhole. It could be a huge advantage to the people who could bond at the reward.

Jeff also revealed that the teams were temporary. After the Reward Challenge, everyone would return to their original tribes.

Tiyana Hallums, Caroline Vidmar, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, Rachel LaMont, Kyle Ostwald, and Teeny Chirichillo were on the yellow team.

Andy Rueda, Sierra Wright, Solomon “Sol” Yi, Anika Dhar, Genevieve Mushaluk, Gabe Ortis, and Rome Cooney were on the blue team.

It was a fun challenge to watch, with the yellow team winning the reward.

Caroline, Sam, Sue, Rachel, Kyle, Teeny, and Tiyana enjoyed the BBQ. Everyone else was sent back to their respective tribes.

A Survivor BBQ

Teeny revealed everything from the Lavo Tribe at the BBQ.

Sam spoke about how the Gata Tribe was so close. He was asked about a possible relationship with Sierra (he denied it).

Tiyana threw Gabe under the bus and said he was likely looking for a Hidden Immunity Idol. It angered Sue.

It was interesting to see how much information was being shared by the folks at the BBQ.

Tribe drama

Anika, Andy, and Sierra let out the chickens to roam free at Gata. Then they went fishing (badly).

Tuku was melting down. Caroline tried to unite the five castaways, but it wasn’t working. Later, Tiyana went to Gabe to smooth over what she had done at the BBQ. She made it worse with him. Gabe went to Sue to confirm the information, and Sue revealed that Tiyana lied.

Immunity Challenge from Survivor 47, Episode 5

The Immunity Challenge began with Gata negotiating to give away their chickens. They wanted to trade them for eggs and they negotiated with Jeff.

Jeff settled on trading 15 eggs to the tribe in exchange for their three chickens. It meant they would have some immediate food, rather than eating the chickens or waiting for them to lay eggs.

The challenge was tough. It involved retrieving sandbags to knock down a wall of blocks. They then had to re-assemble the wall as a sort of vertical puzzle.

Tuku won the challenge and gained safety. Lavo came in second, just barely beating Gata.

Gata was going to the Tribal Council. They also lost their flint. It meant Gata couldn’t cook the eggs they had just acquired.

The fifth Tribal Council for Survivor 47

Sierra, Sam, Rachel, Anika, and Andy attended the latest Tribal Council. One of them would soon get voted off Survivor.

Anika had no vote (she lost it on a Journey). Sam had a Hidden Immunity Idol he had to use or lose.

Sam did not use his Immunity Idol.

Jeff read the votes: Anika, Andy, Anika, and Anika.

Anika Dhar was voted out in a huge blindside (to her). She got mad as Jeff snuffed her torch. And then she cried as she left Tribal Council.

