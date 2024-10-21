Survivor 47’s Anika Dhar revealed why the tribe gave up the chickens, how it was her idea, and what we missed

Anika Dhar was sent home during the most recent Survivor 47 episode, allowing her to speak freely about her experiences in Fiji.

It turns out that there is lots of footage about the chickens that got left on the cutting room floor. That’s a shame, too, because it sounds like things may have been animated.

To back up a step, during Survivor 47, Episode 5, the Gata Tribe arrived at the Immunity Challenge with their chickens in tow.

Gata won three chickens at an earlier Reward Challenge, giving the tribe a protein source and possibly a huge advantage. But the hens weren’t laying eggs as often as the tribe wanted, and Sam Phalen insinuated that nobody wanted to eat the chickens.

The tribe engaged with host Jeff Probst in a negotiation. Jeff gave 15 eggs in exchange for their three chickens. The problem for Gata, though, was that they lost the Immunity Challenge and their flint.

It seemed like viewers were missing something from the interactions, as no footage of the tribe preparing to get rid of the chickens was shown. Maybe that was all to provide added entertainment.

Anika reveals what Survivor fans missed

In an exit interview with Rob Has a Podcast, Anika spoke about what happened with the chickens. She revealed that it was her idea to trade them in when nobody else was willing to help prepare them.

“I wasn’t anti killing the chicken but I’m aware that Sam and Andy are going to kill the chicken and they’re going to hand it to me to be to cut with my dull machete. I don’t have a cutting board. I’m going to get salmonella with all the blood on chicken, blood on my hands. I don’t have soap and water,” Ankia stated in her interview.

Below is a snippet from the interview. Anika notes that she thought hard about the situation before she presented her idea of a trade for some eggs.

Anika was completely blindsided at the Tribal Council

During her exit interviews, Anika also touched upon that blindside at the fifth Tribal Council.

She couldn’t believe what had happened as Jeff was reading the votes. But she also admitted that much of her game changed after she lost her vote trying to gain an advantage.

Andy Rueda, Sam Phalen, and Sierra Wright flipped things on her, leaving Rachel LaMont in the dark about what happened. Rachel will likely have some questions during the next episode.

Below is footage from the Tribal Council that sent Anika home. Her reaction after the votes were read was iconic.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.