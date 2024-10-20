Survivor 47 spoilers: Who has the Idols, Amulets, and Advantages now?

Many Survivor 47 advantages have already been revealed this season, including the various Idols and Amulets that have been spread around.

A new Beware Advantage was introduced this season. Each tribe had a box hidden at their beach and inside them were several challenges.

Castaways who found the boxes could complete tasks to acquire a short-term Hidden Immunity Idol, risk it for an Idol good at three Tribal Councils, or take it one final step for an Idol good until the final five.

Three castaways jumped at the chance to have a Beware Advantage, but Andy Rueda felt he needed time to think about it at Gata. As Andy pondered it back at camp, Sam Phalen nabbed it and secured an Idol.

Within the first few days, Sam had an Idol good for one Tribal Council, Gabe Ortis had an Idol good for three Tribal Councils, and Rome Cooney had an Idol good for one Tribal Council.

Finding those Idols all came before the return of the Survivor Amulets.

What Survivor 47 powers were already used?

Gabe used his Idol during Episode 2. He got nervous about being a target and used it during his first chance. TK later revealed why Gabe used it. That put the Tuku Idol back in play.

Rome used his Idol during Episode 3. Aysha Welch got blindsided by the Lavo Tribe during that episode. Rome also used his other advantage to steal a vote during Episode 4, which sent Kishan Patel home early.

Sam’s Idol expired during Episode 5. The Gata Tribe had to return to the Tribal Council after losing an intense Immunity Challenge. Sam felt safe and didn’t want Andy to know he had an Idol, so he didn’t use it. Its power has now expired.

The Survivor 47 cast burned through a Hidden Immunity Idol from each camp during the first 10 days. There are lessons there that the Survivor 46 cast could have learned.

#survivor47 This is how Rome plays the game pic.twitter.com/V8xqPnugmY — Maicol 📺 (@michaelcollado) October 10, 2024

Who has Survivor 47 powers now?

Sue Smey found the new Hidden Immunity Idol at the Tuku Tribe. Sue was covered in paint searching and yet nobody caught on.

The Survivor Amulets returned and here’s how they work. It happened during a Journey; now, three people possess a unique advantage.

Andy Rueda (Gata), Caroline Vidmar (Tuku), and Teeny Chirichillo (Lavo) have the Survivor 47 Amulets. Will they all survive until the Survivor 47 Merge?

The Gata and Lavo Hidden Immunity Idols may still be hidden, or we could learn later that someone found them in flashback scenes.

SUE: I can’t wait to find an idol! It’s part of being on Survivor!



THE IDOL: pic.twitter.com/dIzkuDvoEg — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) October 10, 2024

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.