Survivor 47 recap: Another castaway sent home at Tribal Council

A new episode of Survivor 47 aired on Wednesday night.

This was the third new installment for the Fall 2024 season of Survivor.

Jon Lovett from the Gata Tribe was sent home during the first episode, much to the surprise of host Jeff Probst.

Gata succeeded during the second episode, where the Tuku Tribe broke down at an Immunity Challenge.

TK Foster got sent home during the second Tribal Council after he blew up at Sue Smey.

Gabe Ortis also played his Hidden Immunity Idol, feeling he might be at risk during the vote (he wasn’t).

Survivor 47, Episode 3 recap

The new episode picked up with Tuku after their dramatic Tribal Council.

Gabe spoke first, commenting on how he played his Hidden Immunity Idol after watching too many people go home with it the previous season.

Sue and Caroline celebrated secretly after pulling off their blindside. Sue was upset that Kyle voted against her and felt underestimated.

Following the opening credits, the episode shifted to Day 6 for Gata and Rachel speaking about how rough it was sleeping on bamboo. Anika said she also slept badly. Gata was struggling and hadn’t used their fishing kit yet. Andy was having a good time watching Anika and Sam break down. Andy gave Sierra his Shot in the Dark to bond with her and gain trust.

Over at Lavo, Rome was excited to have fishing gear. He kept using it, but the rest of his tribe was annoyed with him – especially with his large personality and storytelling. Rome felt he was getting no help and ate two of the four fish he caught.

A Journey on Survivor 47, Episode 3

Anika, Rome, and Kyle represented their tribes on a new Journey. Rome and Anika laughed when they heard TK was gone. Rome and Anika also leaked information from their respective tribes.

The trio had to each pick a different path on the Journey. They were greeted by mystery bags and had to choose something from the bag. They could get an advantage or lose their vote for the next Tribal Council.

Kyle lost his vote. Anika also lost her vote. Rome drew an advantage. He can now steal a vote at a future Tribal Council. It goes well with Rome’s Hidden Immunity Idol.

Kyle told his tribe he lost his vote. Anika lied and said she didn’t play the game; she later admitted the lie to Sierra and Rachel.

Rome told his tribe he had lost his vote; he later told Teeny he could now steal a vote. He also told Genevieve and Kishan a bit later.

An important Immunity Challenge for Episode 3

The winning tribe would get a large tarp and two hammocks. The runner-up tribe would get a smaller tarp.

The intense challenge began with retrieving buoys out on the water. It also involved balance beams on the water.

Andy struggled a LOT for his tribe, putting Gata WAY behind. Lavo started to struggle later, allowing Gata to catch them. Tuku was way ahead and working on their puzzle first.

Teeny (Lavo) also struggled with the balance beam, putting her tribe further behind. Meanwhile, Gata found momentum with the puzzle and pulled ahead.

Gata won the Immunity Challenge. Tuku came in second and also gained immunity.

Lavo finished last, lost their flint, and got a date with Jeff at Tribal Council.

Who got voted off Survivor at Tribal Council on Episode 3?

Lots of maneuvering was shown by Lavo tribe members ahead of the Tribal Council. It included Rome saying he would play his Hidden Immunity Idol on himself or Genevieve, complicating matters for everyone else.

Rome also went to Sol and told him he was safe and Aysha was getting voted out. Sol was very suspicious of the delivery of that message.

It was an awkward discussion with Jeff before they finally got to the voting. Kishan also admitted to a “core four” existing, even though nobody had stated it.

Rome played his Hidden Immunity Idol to ensure he was safe.

Jeff read the votes: Rome, Genevieve, Sol, Aysha, Aysha, and Aysha.

Aysha Welch was the third person voted off Survivor 47.

