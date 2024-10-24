Survivor fans celebrate Rome getting voted out: Here’s what they had to say

Survivor 47 said goodbye to Rome Cooney during the latest episode. And that was after host Jeff Probst let Rome sit in his chair at the Tribal Council.

The Survivor Merge didn’t go well for Rome, as he tried to spread rumors about his tribe members when everyone got relocated to the same beach.

Sol Yi got wind Rome was pushing a narrative and urged everyone to be wary of it. They took his advice, aided by Teeny Chirichillo being done with Rome’s antics.

Rome needed to put in more effort to find the Advantage at the new beach or a new Hidden Immunity Idol after he played the one from Lavo.

Instead, Rome went into the Tribal Council, overconfident that he had turned people against Sol. He was so sure Sol was done that he tossed a vote on Sam Phalem as the backup plan.

The Survivor cast voted out Rome 9-2-1, ending Rome’s quest to win the $1 million prize.

Survivor fans are celebrating Rome being sent home

Many Survivor fans used social media to celebrate Rome getting voted off Survivor. This wasn’t surprising after the pushback from fans due to how Rome had treated Sol.

Earlier this season, Survivor fans accused Rome of bullying Sol, leading to rooting for him to go home as quickly as possible.

“Nashville watch party’s reaction to Rome’s boot #Survivor47,” posted one fan with a video of Jeff reading the votes. Lots of celebrating was heard at the event.

“The evil rome is gone #Survivor #Survivor47,” posted another fan with a Survivor GIF.

“ROME IS GONE. #Survivor,” celebrated another fan with a funny GIF.

More social media posts about Rome’s elimination

Another Survivor fan shared an image of Sol watching the votes get read.

“So happy Sol got to see Rome crumble. #survivor #survivor47,” that fan wrote.

One fan used Sol’s name as a pun when they celebrated the voting results.

“#Survivor Rome had his Sol Snatched tonight,” they wrote with a wrestling GIF.

Below is a video clip from Rom’s final Tribal Council. Viewers got to see the castaways explaining their votes.

#Survivor47 This is a big reason why I'm so happy we're phasing voting confessionals back in.



We get a string of people from all tribes voting for Rome. From the people who lived with him since Day 1 to the people he just met the day before. All pissed at him.



And Rome, at the… pic.twitter.com/E1zFvQJVkb — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) October 24, 2024

