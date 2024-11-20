Survivor 47 season finale date confirmed, CBS adds a bonus episode

It’s official. The Survivor 47 season finale date arrives a week later. This also confirms that fans get a bonus episode this December.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, online chatter hinted that the Survivor 47 season finale would be split into two parts.

That chatter turned out to be correct, as CBS has confirmed its hit reality competition show is doing something different this year.

The routine has been for Survivor seasons to air 13 episodes and wrap things up with a three-hour finale.

Recent finales have featured two hours of gameplay, followed by an hour-long pizza party in Fiji where the players chat about the season.

Many Survivor fans miss the reunion shows, where the cast would dress up and learn the winner on stage. But those days are gone.

When is the Survivor 47 season finale?

It has been confirmed that the Survivor 47 season finale was split into two parts. Each part will be two hours long, giving fans extra footage this year.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that Part 1 of the Survivor 47 finale is at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 11.

Part 2 of the Survivor 47 finale is at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 18.

The December 18 episode reveals the winner, and the Survivor 47 cast sits down for its post-season party.

This is the scenario that Monsters and Critics projected last week. It adds an hour to the three-hour finale nights fans have become accustomed to. We get four hours this year (split over two nights).

Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final nine. One of those players will be named the Survivor 47 winner on December 18.

