When is the Survivor 47 season finale and will fans enjoy a two-night event?

The Survivor 47 season finale might differ from previous installments as recent online chatter points toward a two-night event.

Survivor fans have grown accustomed to three-hour finale nights. The first two hours have been used to wrap up the season, with the third hour serving as a reunion or party.

CBS may have a surprise in store for Survivor fans this winter. At least, that’s the feeling on social media and a site that posts schedules for most television shows.

If the rumors are correct, the Survivor 47 season will end with consecutive two-hour episodes to close out the season. That would be a huge change for the reality competition show.

The 90-minute episodes have allowed producers to show more gameplay, even as the seasons have been shorter (26 days instead of 39 days).

So, how could those final nights be split up? Let’s take a look at the information online.

When is the Survivor 47 season finale?

The Survivor 47 season finale originally appeared set for Wednesday, December 11.

An episode may have now been scheduled for Wednesday, December 18.

Rather than having 13 episodes for a typical Survivor season, we may enjoy 14 this year.

The folks at Futon Critic state Survivor 47 has a two-hour episode on December 11 and another two-hour episode on December 18.

No explanation was provided about how the final four hours will work, but it could be fun to have a two-night finale.

Maybe the December 18 episode will feature the final four working down to a final three (or final two) and then the jury voting before Jeff hosts the familiar Fijian finale party.

Below is some recent online chatter about the Survivor finale, including a comment from Rob Cesternino (from Rob Has a Podcast). The indication is that many people feel CBS will shake things up with the end of Survivor 47.

Stay tuned to find out if the early conjecture is correct. CBS should clarify things soon enough.

Online chatter about the Survivor 47 season finale. Pic credit: @jeskeets/X

