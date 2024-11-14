Sol Yi calls Survivor 47 castaway ‘one of the best Survivor players ever’

During the latest episode, another Survivor 47 blindside occurred. Sol Yi was voted out (nearly unanimously) and sent to the jury.

A chaotic Tribal Council led to Sol’s demise in the game, but it was set in motion much earlier in the episode. Genevieve Mushaluk had the idea.

But was getting Sol out even the best game move? Kyle Ostwald finally lost an Individual Immunity Challenge, so the other players had a chance to get him out.

Sol sensed something was going wrong as many discussions broke out during the fateful Tribal Council, but he reacted too late to the side chatter.

Now Sol will help decide the Survivor 47 winner. He joins Sierra Wright on the jury side of the Tribal Council. Will he be as grumpy on the jury as Sierra seemed to be?

There’s a long way to go before the Survivor 47 season finale. Nine people are still competing for that $1 million prize.

Sol Yi calls a castaway ‘one of the best Survivor players ever’

“She’s a smart, smart player, one of the best Survivor players ever in my opinion,” Sol told Global TV about Genevieve Mushaluk.

Sol also revealed how shocked he was that Genevieve was the person who orchestrated taking him down.

“I will say a little bit earlier in the day Genevieve was acting a little what all the kids say ‘sus.’ That’s when I realized what was happening. It wasn’t that big of a shock when they told me because she was acting so weird,” Sol added.

Sol understood why Genevieve turned on him, even though it had shocked him. He revealed that Genevieve knew he had become tight with everyone.

Sol even called Genevieve “The Terminator” when describing her gameplay. During a week where there were easier targets to get out (like Sam Phalen or Kyle Ostwald), Genevieve flipped everything on Sol.

We will have to wait and see if this move to blindside Sol extends Genevieve’s game or who might become her next target.

