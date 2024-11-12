Survivor 47’s Rachel LaMont reveals why she played her Shot in the Dark

Survivor 47 had many exciting moments, including Rachel LaMont using her Shot in the Dark during a recent episode.

During the new episode featuring the Survivor Auction, two people were safe at the Tribal Council.

Sue Smey and Kyle Ostwald won the Individual Immunity Challenge, giving them safety during the important vote.

Rachel, who had found an Immunity Idol after winning a clue at the Auction, wasn’t convinced she was safe despite several other people becoming targets.

Rachel used her Shot in the Dark instead of voting, seeking possible safety without using her Idol. Host Jeff Probst revealed that her scroll read “not safe.”

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

But as she was playing the Shot and Jeff was reading it, Rachel seemed to examine the other castaways for clues to their intent.

Rachel addresses using the Shot in the Dark

Survivor alum Stephen Fishbach posted some questions about what he saw during the episode, presumably to start a discussion.

Rachel saw Stephen’s questions and provided some brief answers about what happened. It was a unique and rare interaction with someone still in the game.

“Do we think Rachel knew where the votes were going and played the shot to avoid voting? (I think that) And also to get a read on the other players to see if they were sweatin’,” Stephen wrote on X.

“No, yes, yes, thank you,” Rachel responded.

Rachel’s answers indicated that she didn’t know where the votes were going and used her Shot because of it. Rachel also confirmed that she did it to get a read on the other players.

“Thanks, rachel. this is really the ideal use of social media by contestants still in the game – clarifying where I, specifically, am wrong so that I don’t embarrass myself further,” Stephen posted in response.

Playing that Shot in the Dark gave Rachel valuable information while keeping her Immunity Idol hidden and unsuspected.

Survivor alums Stephen and Rachel interact on X. Pic credit: @stephenfishbach/X

More from Survivor

Here’s a breakdown of who still has Survivor 47 Advantages. The season has reached its final 10 players, and Sierra Wright is the first jury member.

A Survivor 48 cast list has been revealed. This group will be featured on CBS during the Spring 2025 season. Early looks like this are always fun.

Do you believe in the Survivor Margarita Curse? It happened again after Sierra won a margarita with chips and salsa during the Survivor 47 Auction.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.