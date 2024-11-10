Survivor 47 spoilers: Who still has an Advantage? Here’s the breakdown

Survivor 47 has been a season packed with Advantages, even though some were used oddly. But at least the Advantages are being used.

It’s a much different season than Survivor 46, when the castaways set a record for most people sent home with unused Hidden Immunity Idols.

During Survivor 46, it almost seemed like the Hidden Immunity Idols were cursed, as they led their holders to believe they were safe. And then they would get voted out.

The Survivor 47 cast watched the early episodes from last season. It showcased the importance of using those Advantages, and they learned some valuable lessons.

The biggest lesson is that it’s better to waste an Advantage than get voted out with it still in your pocket.

Let’s look at which Advantages have already been used this season.

What Advantages were used on Survivor 47?

Sam Phalen, Gabe Ortis, and Rome Cooney found Hidden Immunity Idols early on Survivor 47. Gabe used his Idol during Episode 2, Rome used his Idol during Episode 3, and Sam’s Idol expired during Episode 5.

Later, Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, and Teeny Chirichillo combined their Amulets to protect Teeny at a Tribal Council. Those Amulets came from a Journey.

Rome stole Kishan Patel’s vote during Episode 4. That Advantage led to Kishan getting voted out.

Sol Yi found an Advantage that could grant someone safety. He sent it to Rachel LaMont, who used it to escape a vote when the merged tribe was split up for an episode.

Survivor 47 spoilers: Who still has an Advantage?

Sue Smey still has her Hidden Immunity Idol. She secured her Advantage by digging through red paint. It created some interesting scenes on the show.

Several women know Sue still has the Idol. During the latest episode, Sue won the Individual Immunity Challenge, guaranteeing her safety at the Tribal Council.

Rachel LaMont won a clue at the Survivor 47 Auction and found a Hidden Immunity Idol sewn into the tarp at camp. She can use it during an upcoming episode if she feels danger coming.

