Survivor deleted scene has Genevieve and Sue searching for Immunity Idols: Here’s what they found

A Survivor deleted scene has been revealed that shows Sue Smey and Genevieve Mushaluk undertaking a mission on Day 16 of the new season.

The final 10 castaways were paired off during the latest episode for a grueling Immunity and Reward Challenge. Sue and Genevieve were one of the teams.

Genevieve and Sue finished in third place. The first two eliminated teams were sent on a Journey, and the best two teams were rewarded with a feast.

The ladies returned to camp as the other teams went to different locations. That’s where a bonus scene of Survivor 47 takes place.

As a reminder, Genevieve created a plan to blindside Sol Yi at the latest Tribal Council. It worked, and Sol became the second member of the jury.

Taking their eyes off Kyle Ostwald, who has been very good at challenges, may have been a mistake. Stay tuned to find out how that ends.

A deleted scene featuring Genevieve and Sue searching for Idols

As soon as Genevieve and Sue returned to camp, Sue noted that they had 90 minutes to search “for an Idol or something.” She called it a “best case scenario” for the duo, as Genevieve noted that she was proud of their showing at the challenge.

“Do you think anyone found it? Like, have you heard anything?” Genevieve asked Sue.

Sue denied any knowledge and stated there had “to be stuff out there” on the island. Genevieve agreed with her and the search was on.

During a confessional, Sue admitted she wouldn’t put much effort into searching with someone. She also spoke about the Immunity Idol already in her possession. She found the “red paint” Individual Immunity Idol earlier this season.

Below is a look at the search by Sue and Genevieve.

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.