What is The Traitors? New season features Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation folks, CBS stars, and more

A new season of The Traitors airs on Peacock this winter. The successful reality competition show is back with a brand new cast.

It feels like a long time since the last winner was crowned, but Season 3 is right around the corner.

This unique spin on a reality competition show plays out at a Scottish castle. Actor Alan Cumming serves as the host, and he does it with flair.

Around 20 people get invited each season, and they compete for part of a $250,000 prize pool. But some people are there to steal the money from everyone else.

The first season of The Traitors US featured half celebrities and half regular folks, but Season 2 went all-in on the celebrity contestants.

The show is returning for Season 3, with 21 celebrities in tow. Fresh off winning an Emmy Award in the space, The Traitors 3 looks to up its game.

What is The Traitors on Peacock?

Twenty-one people are competing in daily challenges to increase the prize pool for the group. The group can build up that prize fund to $250,000.

Everyone playing the game is called a Faithful, but three Traitors are trying to steal the money. Alan Cumming selects three people to secretly be The Traitors, and they get to Murder a player each night.

Daily meetings happen at a Roundtable. That’s where the group votes someone out. Faithfuls try to suss out the Traitors and eliminate them.

If the Faithfuls vote out all the Traitors, the remaining players split the $250,000 prize fund. But if a Traitor makes it to the end, they steal the money from everyone.

Traitors try to Murder the people suspicious of them at night, while Faithfuls try to work together to get the Traitors out at the Roundtables.

The Traitors 3 cast and start date

Traitors 3 cast members include Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City, two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos, Wells Adams from Bachelor in Paradise, and Ciara Miller: Summer House.

Here’s the full Traitors 3 cast. The first episode arrives on January 9, 2025.

Here are some spoilers about late-season additions. It will ramp up the drama as the episodes are released.

The Traitors is a streaming show, so viewers load up Peacock at their convenience.

Sometimes, Peacock will drop more than one episode at a time, giving viewers more to enjoy as the season progresses.

Previous seasons of The Traitors are streaming on Peacock. Watching Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors US can prepare viewers for the new content.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.