Survivor 48 start date revealed: A new group of castaways is ready

It’s time to start getting excited about Survivor 48. Even though the new season doesn’t arrive until the new year, CBS has already set the stage.

We still have to work our way through the current season and learn the name of the Survivor 47 winner. CBS may even have a surprise in store.

Online chatter suggests a change to the Survivor 47 finale. We might see some bonus content or a two-night season finale.

It has become customary to film Survivor seasons back-to-back. This means that Survivor 48 was filmed in Fiji shortly after Survivor 47 ended.

There will likely be commonalities between Seasons 47 and 48, including how Advantages or Idols are accrued. These new players also saw how often people on Survivor 46 went home with Immunity Idols in their pockets.

Additionally, Survivor 48 is another 26-day season. Gone are the days when the seasons lasted 39 days, but Jeff Probst has assured the fans that the lack of food makes it even harder.

When does Survivor 48 begin on CBS?

The first episode of Survivor 48 debuts on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It’s a two-hour premiere to introduce the new castaways. Everyone on the Survivor 48 cast is new to the game, so we still won’t see any returning players.

Survivor 48 episodes shift to 90 minutes the following week (March 5) as The Amazing Race 37 debuts at 9:30/8:30c.

The new season of The Amazing Race also features an entirely new cast.

We will see the first footage of Survivor 48 during the upcoming Survivor finale. But here’s a link to the Survivor 48 cast list. It provides the names and bios for many of the new players.

