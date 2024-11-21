Survivor 47, Episode 10: A legend emerges, a negotiation happens with Jeff, and a castaway gets voted out

A new Survivor 47 episode had the final nine castaways battling it out. Sol Yi was voted out on the previous episode, making him the latest jury member.
Sol praised Genevieve Mushaluk during his exit interviews, calling her one of the greatest Survivor players ever.
Genevieve shifted the votes to Sol, taking a shot at him and thus keeping Kyle Ostwald safe. Did they make a mistake saving Kyle during a night when he didn’t have Immunity?
We are getting closer to the big season finale, where someone will win the $1 million prize.
Andy Rueda, Caroline Vidmar, Gabe Ortis, Kyle Ostwald, Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo made the final nine. But one would get voted out on Wednesday.
To this point, the Survivor 47 jury consisted of Sol Yi and Sierra Wright.
Survivor 47, Episode 10 recap
Teeny felt blindsided by the Sol vote and addressed it at the beginning of the new episode. Genevieve talked about how she wanted Sol out for a long time.
Genevive appeared to be hurt that Teeny was so upset, and she cried during a confessional, even stating that the game didn’t feel fun anymore.
Day 17 began with much chatter. Several people wanted to target the final four Tuku members (Sue, Kyle, Gabe, and Caroline).
Survivor 47, Episode 10 Reward Challenge
The castaways competed in trios during a Reward Challenge on Day 17. They played for an afternoon of chicken and veggie wraps, veggies, fruit, drinks, and cake.
Genevieve, Sue, and Teeny played as one team. Andy, Caroline, and Gabe made up the second team. Kyle, Rachel, and Sam competed as the final trio.
The challenge required the players to move balls across the sand using only their heads. Arms and legs were restrained. It looked exhausting.
Sam, Kyle, and Rachel dominated and won the food.
Kyle, Sam, and Rachel discussed going after Gabe (at their feast). Kyle was trying to shift the target, and Sam was on board.
Rachel mostly listened during the chat, including when Kyle and Sam mentioned Genevieve as a secondary target. Rachel wasn’t sure she could trust Sam after he had previously broken her trust and told Sol about being a target.
Day 18 Immunity Challenge on Survivor 47
A familiar Immunity Challenge returned with the final nine players balancing balls on a handheld disc.
Jeff Probst revealed he would give them tribe rice if four people would sit out the challenge.
Kyle negotiated for the tribe to get rice if everyone gave up their Shot in the Dark Advantage. Sam was hesitant, but Gabe convinced him. Jeff took the deal and he took all the Shots for the big bag of rice. It. Just. Got. Interesting.
All nine people competed in the challenge. They could look forward to rice, but nobody had a Shot in the Dark to possibly save them.
Everyone survived the first round (with one ball).
Caroline was the first person out. The wind knocked out Andy and then Rachel. Genevieve and Gabe were out shortly after.
The final four were Kyle, Teeny, Sue, and Sam. They made it to the three-ball stage.
Teeny and Sam dropped, leaving Kyle vs Sue for Immunity.
Kyle Ostwald won his fourth Individual Immunity Challenge.
Tribal Council for Survivor 47, Episode 10
Many people regretted giving up their Shot in the Dark before the Episode 10 Tribal Council.
It was pouring rain at the Tribal Council. Sierra and Sol looked great (all cleaned up) as jurors – they also appeared to be grumpy.
Someone was about to become the third member of the jury. As a reminder, Sue and Rachel still have Immunity Idols.
Jeff read off the votes: Gabe, Genevieve, Genevieve, Gabe, Gabe, Gabe, and Gabe.
Gabe Ortis was voted out. He’s the third member of the Survivor 47 jury.
