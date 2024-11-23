The Traitors 3 promo revealed: See the new cast in action

A TV promo for The Traitors 3 was just released. Fans can finally see the new players in action in Scotland.

We get a new cast of reality TV stars for the upcoming winter season as they compete for part of the $250,000 prize.

Big Brother, Survivor, The Real Housewives, Bachelor Nation, and many more shows are represented.

Host Alan Cumming is also back, with his flair for the dramatic and those amazing Scottish outfits. He has a good group of players to work with.

The Traitors 3 debuts on Thursday, January 9, with a new episode dropping each week on Peacock.

Here’s an explanation of what The Traitors is for new fans tuning in. It’s a fresh new take on a reality competition show that involves celebrities.

TV promo for The Traitors 3

Below is the Peacock promo for The Traitors 3. It’s time to get excited about the season arriving.

Here’s the cast for The Tritors 3

Below is the cast list for The Traitors 3. Some interesting names got invited this time, including two-time Survivor winner Tony Vlachos.

Rob Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island, Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset are also on the cast.

Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser

Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Britney Haynes from Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor

Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset

Ciara Miller from Summer House

Danielle Reyes from Big Brother and Big Brother: Reindeer Games

Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City

Dylan Efron from Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Zac Efron’s brother)

Gabby Windey from The Bachelorette

Jeremy Collins from Survivor

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (a British Royal)

Nikki Garcia from WWE (a Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island

Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Sam Asghari (an Actor, Model, and Britney Spears’ ex)

Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules

Tony Vlachos from Survivor (a two-time winner)

Wells Adams from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise

Previous seasons of The Traitors US are streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 3 debuts January 9 on Peacock.