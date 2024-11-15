Big Brother stars join Worst Cooks in America

Are Big Brother alums among the Worst Cooks in America? We will soon find out when a new season of the hit cooking show debuts this winter.

Worst Cooks in America is a Food Network show that brings together some terrible cooks to improve their abilities in the kitchen. Sometimes it involves celebrities.

The most-improved cook walks away with an ego boost and a $25,000 check to the charity of their choice.

A new season of the show is called Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains.

Returning mentor Chef Jeff Mauro welcomes newcomer Chef Antonia Lofaso. Together, they will try to turn these terrible cooks into kitchen masters.

But since this new season is entrenched with many familiar faces from reality television, expect lots of drama in the kitchen.

Who is on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains?

Below is the cast list for Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains. The Food Network just released the names. It includes some intriguing folks.

The first five folks are the hero recruits, and the second five are the villains.

Frankie Grande from Big Brother 16 and Big Brother: Reindeer Games appears as a hero. Rachel Reilly is a villain. She appeared on BB12 and BB13, The Amazing Race, and The Traitors US.

Sebastian Bach (singer from Skid Row)

Cheryl Burke (Dancing with the Stars)

Frankie Grande (actor, dancer, Big Brother 16, Reindeer Games)

Adam Rippon (Olympic figure skater, Stars on Mars)

Trinity the Tuck (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Wes Bergmann (The Challenge, The Traitors US 3)

Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind, Perfect Match)

Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise)

Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York)

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother, The Amazing Race, The Traitors US).

This new season of Worst Cooks in America debuts with a two-hour season premiere on Sunday, January 5.

People will be eliminated weekly until the final two cooks compete on the finale night. The finalists must create a three-course, restaurant-quality meal for judges Gino D’Acampo, Judy Joo, and Kelsey Barnard Clark.

Big Brother 27 airs on CBS during the summer of 2025 and Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains debuts Sunday, January 5 at 8/7c on Food Network.