Big Brother alum Zach Rance got married

Zach Rance from Big Brother 16 got married this weekend. It’s been a beat since he lived in the Big Brother house, but most fans still know him from his time on the show.

Zach got engaged to his girlfriend Courtney during a trip to Italy last year. He shared a photo from the big moment with a story about their relationship.

“Yesterday, I proposed to Courtney after almost 3 years of dating and she said yes. Instagram doesn’t allow me enough characters in a caption to tell you all the reasons why I made this decision but, just know it was the wisest decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Zach wrote on Instagram.

“She makes me a better person. She turns my bad days to good days and my good days to great days. She turns weekend Costco and Trader Joes runs into unforgettable experiences and her cooking skills are unmatched,” added to his post.

“Being surrounded by the people you love everyday is a blessing worth counting because life is much shorter than we realize. So I say this, invest in your relationships daily so that the people around you during your final days on Earth make the inevitable pain of death less scary and more comforting,” Zach ended his note.

Zach clearly found happiness with Courtney and the couple tied the knot over the weekend.

Zach Rance gets married at Vero Beach

“Best day EVER!! 💕💍,” reads the short post Zach uploaded to Instagram.

He attached many pictures to the post. Zach’s bride stars in many of the photos.

You can scroll through the pictures of Zach in his tux and Courtney in her beautiful wedding dress below.

Big Brother alums and fans celebrate Zach getting married

Zach finished ninth place on Big Brother 16, the same season that featured Derrick Levasseur, Cody Calafiore, Frankie Grande, and Nicole Franzel.

Derrick won BB16, Nicole won BB18 upon returning, Cody won BB22 in his second go-round, and Frankie was recently seen on Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

“Congrats Zach!” Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather commented on Zach’s post.

“Congrats brother!” wrote BB17 alum Paulie Calafiore.

“Congrats bud 👏🏽,” wrote BB19 winner Josh Martinez.

Many folks have stopped by to leave comments and likes, with close to 7,000 likes in the first hour.

Zach Rance got married and his friends are leaving supportive messages. Pic credit: @ZachRancey/Instagram

