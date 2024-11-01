Big Brother alums dress up for Halloween: Costumes include Toy Story characters, Scream star, and Poison Ivy

Many Big Brother alumni dressed up for Halloween this year, and some of the great costumes included their family members.

It’s a yearly event to see former Big Brother houseguests dressed up, almost suggesting that being on the show indicates they have fun doing it.

Most of these folks had to wear costumes during their time in the Big Brother house, whether it was from a theme or due to a punishment.

Some folks are quite impressive with their costume game, especially when they put together a couple’s theme.

Big Brother fans have even gotten into the game again this year, with several people dressing as a BB26 cast member.

Early costumes featured Big Brother fans dressed as Angela Murray, and they pulled it off.

Big Brother alums celebrate Halloween 2024

Reindeer Games and BB18 winner Nicole Franzel and her husband, Victor Arroyo, went as Toy Story characters this time. They even dressed up their son Arrow with the theme in mind.

Big Brother 10 winner Dan Gheesling and his wife went with characters from Saved By The Bell. See if you can guess which ones.

Janelle Pierzina dressed as Morticia Addams. She was dismayed that her family wouldn’t go along with the theme.

More Big Brother alums dress up for Halloween 2024

Blue Kim from Big Brother 25 went as Poison Ivy from Batman and shared a video where she dyed her hair red to match the costume.

America’s Favorite Houseguest from BB21 went as Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) from the Scream movies. She also convinced her husband to join the fun.

Kyland Young from BB23 went as Fred Jones from Scooby-Doo this year.

Big Brother 26 cast members have fun for Halloween

The Big Brother 26 cast recently escaped the house, but many had fun getting dressed up for Halloween.

Brooklyn Rivera from the BB26 cast got her family to go with the Beetlejuice theme this time.

Leah Peters was a Hooters Girl this year, providing a throwback to one of her former jobs.

Angela Murray got into the fun by sharing a video collage of Big Brother fans dressed up as her. She got into the spirit.

