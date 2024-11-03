Big Brother fans convinced Angela Murray is returning for Reindeer Games

Angela Murray was a polarizing force on the Big Brother 26 cast. Some fans disliked her as a player, while others tuned in to see what she would do next.

During the first week of BB26, Angela turned some fans against her when she called Matt Hardeman “crazy eyes” in front of the other players.

Matt got evicted during that first week, and the people cheering for him immediately turned on Angela.

While some viewers hoped she would go home each week, many other Big Brother fans felt she brought the game back to some original gameplay on the reality competition show.

Despite being targeted early by several other houseguests, Angela made it to Day 73 before she was evicted.

The real estate agent from Utah finished seventh place on the season and became one of the top vote-getters for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Some Big Brother fans are convinced Angela Murray will be on Big Brother: Reindeer Games 2

To answer the first question, it is unclear if the Reindeer Games show will return. The Big Brother spin-off debuted last winter, and many fans want the show to return.

CBS has not announced anything about Reindeer Games 2, and time seems to be running out to film it. But a second season sure would be fun.

New interviews from Angela and one interesting comment on social media from her son have convinced some fans that Angela is about to return to television.

“Are you allowed to talk about next month in L.A.? Or no?” Angela’s son asked her during a live chat.

“Reindeer games s2,” posted a fan who shared a GIF of Taylor Hale on the Big Brother spin-off.

Reindeer games s2 pic.twitter.com/vrQwp5mQs4 — Nathan Flop (@BannaNathan) November 3, 2024

“I seriously can’t wait to see her again. While she didn’t win BB, she made the summer, and including Tucker will be the only two people remember,” wrote another fan.

“I won’t watch it it’s reindeer games,” posted someone who didn’t enjoy watching Angela.

Additional ideas were shared on X, including the belief she will pop up on The Bold and the Beautiful. The soap opera has featured many former houseguests as guest stars.

“She getting her soap opera gig,” wrote someone.

We have to stay tuned to learn what’s next for Angela Murray.

Likewise, we will keep watching for any news about Big Brother: Reindeer Games 2.

Big Brother fans comment about Angela. Pic credit: @angeleah4life/X

