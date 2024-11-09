Are Tucker and Rubina from Big Brother 26 still together? Here’s the latest

Big Brother fans hoping for the best for Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe should be pleased.

The Big Brother showmance — fans gave them the couple name Tubina — is still going strong.

Tucker, a sales executive from New York, and Rubina, an event bartender from Los Angeles, struck up an early friendship in the Big Brother house.

Rubina and Tucker tried to keep their feelings a secret for part of the season, but then Tucker exposed them during a twist where he was the Instigator.

Unfortunately, Tucker got sent home on Day 45, and Rubina made it to the BB26 jury, so the couple was separated for roughly 45 days.

The good news was that their reunion during the BB26 season finale was positive, and they took their relationship from the Big Brother house to the real world.

Tucker and Rubina go on a road trip together

Tubina recently provided their fans an update as Rubina shared photos of some flowers Tucker had sent her.

The couple had spent time together following the season, but Tucker had to head home to New York. Now they have reunited again.

On Friday night (November 8), Rubina began sharing images and videos on her Instagram Stories. Rubina and Tucker had begun a road trip and sang as he drove.

“If you can’t beat’em, join’em,” text on the screen of one video stated. She insinuated that Tucker was singing by himself, and she joined in later.

Rubina and Tucker take a road trip. Pic credit: @withrubina/Instagram

The couple stopped at June Farms in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley. Rubina shared a video as she visited with some pigs.

Pigs get attention from Rubina. Pic credit: @WithRubina/Instagram

The Big Brother couple also went for an ATV ride while at June Farms. “ATV with the AFP,” Rubina wrote on the video clip.

Tucker and Rubina on an ATV at June Farms. Pic credit: @WithRubina/Instagram

The cutest photo of the pair was when they stopped at a barn and hugged on some pigs.

“Cuddle SZN,” Rubina wrote on the fun images.

Tubina spends some time with the pigs at June Farms. Pic credit: @WithRubina/Instagram

We can’t wait to see what the couple posts next on their road trip through New York.

