Survivor 47 Ponderosa footage released for Sierra Wright

Survivor 47 revealed some Ponderosa footage from when Sierra Wright arrived this season. It provides a fun context to her time in Fiji.

Unfortunately for Sierra, she was voted out after the tribes merged and became the first jury member on Survivor 47.

Later this season, Sierra will help decide the Survivor 47 winner during a special two-night season finale.

Sierra looked pretty upset with the remaining castaways during her first episode as a jury member. Being forced to face them again less than 24 hours after being voted out had to be difficult for her.

Sierra noted that she was upset about the blindside when she spoke during her Survivor exit interviews. Soon, she will be shown asking the finalists questions about their gameplay.

But Sierra appeared to have fun at Ponderosa in the footage that has been released, a stark contrast to her persona as a jury member at Tribal Councils.

Ponderosa footage for Sierra Wright on Survivor 47

Below is a video of Sierra Wright opening up at Ponderosa. She was the first jury member sent to Ponderosa during the season and shared some immediate reactions.

“The queen of Ponderosa has ARRIVED and she’s not holding back 😎🌴 #Survivor #ponderosa #fiji #trust #betrayal,” reads the caption to the post.

“I’m feeling the gratitude, love, and support, but I’m also feeling a little betrayed, and sad, and frustrated, and just confused overall,” Sierra tells the camera.

Enjoy her full video, and leave a comment with your thoughts. This footage was recorded right after she got voted out, so her thoughts and emotions are fresh from a Tribal Council the previous evening.

She didn’t hold back with her opinions on Andy Rueda and Sierra predicts who will become the Sole Survivor for Season 47.

