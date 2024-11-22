Survivor 47 fans not all on board with two-night finale: ‘Nope. Don’t like that’

The Survivor 47 season finale will usher in a new format, including bonus content for CBS viewers.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, CBS will air two-hour episodes on December 11 and December 18 to wrap up the season.

Recent Survivor seasons have concluded with three-hour finales, where the first two hours cover gameplay and the third hour serves as a party.

The third-hour of Survivor finales used to be a reunion show, but that has gone away with the New Era. Instead, the outgoing castaways have a pizza party in Fiji with host Jeff Probst.

This year, CBS is stretching out the Survivor 47 finale, allowing it to create a 14th episode for the viewers. The shift in format will give producers extra time to show footage that might have hit the editing room floor.

Many Survivor fans enjoy getting the bonus content, but not everyone is on board with the finale being broken up in this format. It has led to an interesting debate on social media, but nearly everyone wants the reunion shows to return.

Some Survivor fans are displeased with the Season 47 finale

“Nope. Don’t like that,” a Survivor fan posted upon reading the news of the two-night finale. They used a GIF from The Office to express themselves.

“One day we will maybe see live reunions again,” posted a fan, hoping the show returned to its old format.

“This is telling me that the finale is going to suck,” wrote a fan frustrated by the change.

“Why… what’s the point of this? Literally, what’s the point?” wrote another fan.

“It’s too much,” a disappointed fan added with a frowning emoji.

Some Survivor fans don’t like the new finale format. Pic credit: @AMikeBloomType/X

“Why?” asked a fan with a Jeff Probst GIF.

“Honestly abysmal choice by CBS,” a fan posted on X.

“Completely unnecessary,” wrote someone else.

“They love pissing me off!” added another fan.

More Survivor fans are frustrated by the change. Pic credit: @AMikeBloomType/X

