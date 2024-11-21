Survivor Barb dedication: Who did Survivor pay tribute to?

Survivor paid tribute to Barb at the end of the latest episode, using a title card to recognize one of the biggest Survivor fans.

The 10th episode of Survivor 47 was dramatic, ending with Gabe Ortis getting voted out. Gabe became the third member of the jury.

As the episode faded to black, a unique title card was displayed on the screen to pay tribute to a woman named Barb.

Since the tribute wasn’t clarified, many Survivor fans wondered who it was referring to. She was certainly someone close to the show.

“Dedicated to Barb, The biggest Survivor fan of all time. See you on our next adventure,” read the full title card.

Barb is Barbara Probst, the mother of host Jeff Probst. She passed away recently, and Jeff wanted to dedicate the episode to her.

What happened to Barb Probst?

Brent Probst, Jeff’s brother, posted on November 8 that their mother had passed away.

“My amazing mom Barbara Probst passed away peacefully yesterday in her home. She was the best mom, grandma and just a fantastic person full of love and life,” began Brent’s Instagram post.

“For the last couple years, she had full-time care for dementia and died one week before her 86th birthday. She had a great life and I am certain that I am a good person because she and my dad raised me with love and humor. I will miss her every single day for the rest of my life.❤️,” Brent elaborated.

He included two photos with the post, showcasing Barbara and how much he missed her already.

The fan site All Winners Survivor also paid tribute to Barbara Probst earlier this month. They shared a beautiful photo of Jeff and his mom and noted how often she would attend the Survivor finales in person.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Jeff Probst’s mother Barbara. I’ve heard many, many stories of how proud she was of Jeff and how she would often attend the Survivor finales and mingle with fans and share stories. Just the kindest person,” the post reads.

