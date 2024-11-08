Sierra Wright said she ‘was pissed’ about being voted off Survivor, revealed who she felt she let down

The Survivor Auction returned during the latest episode, with Sierra Wright finding the most money in the associated challenge.

Episode 8 of Survivor 47 seemed destined to be a good one for Sierra, as she enjoyed spending that money on some much-needed food.

But there was a secret groundswell of support to get her or Sam Phalen out at the Tribal Council that night, with Andy Rueda helping steer it that way.

An exciting Tribal Council (for the viewers) led to a 4-4 tie vote, and host Jeff Probst had everyone re-vote.

Sam didn’t even have a vote, so Sierra might be able to escape the Tribal Council and live to fight another day on Survivor 47.

In a lopsided 8-1 vote, Sierra Wright finished 10th place for the season.

Sierra Wright reacts to getting blindsided on Survivor 47

“So initially, I was pissed. I’m just purely pissed, angry, frustrated,” Sierra told Entertainment Weekly when she was asked how she felt when the cameras cut off after her blindside.

“And then when I walk off, it just hits you. You’re walking down that platform and you’re like, ‘Holy s****, I’m out of the game of Survivor.’ And I felt like my game just got going,” Sierra added.

Reaching the merged stage of Survivor 47 was a big deal for everyone, enabling them to finally play an individual game. But the closeness between Sam and Sierra and how Andy sold it made them a threat.

“So I was just getting my feet under me, and then I start thinking about my family and my boyfriend, Justin, and my family at home and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I feel like I’m letting people down and I let myself down,'” Sierra added.

Sierra later noted that she was “proud” of how she played the game and “proud” that she had made it to the Survivor 47 jury.

We will see Sierra sitting on the jury side of Tribal Councils as the season progresses.

