Survivor 47: The Auction returns, an Idol is found, and the first jury member is announced

A new episode of Survivor 47 debuted on Wednesday night. The November 6 episode began with only 11 people left in the competition.

Tiyana Hallums was the latest player sent home. She got blindsided at the Tribal Council and failed to make the jury phase.

Sol Yi found an Advantage at a BBQ feast and sent it to Rachel LaMont to help save her at the Tribal Council.

Rachel used the Advantage to save herself. That left five members of the old Tuku Tribe at risk and they turned on Tiyana.

Tiyana revealed that Rachel told her about the Advantage. She revealed that info during her exit interviews.

The jury phase has now begun. Each player voted out will now go to the Survivor 47 jury.

Survivor 47, Episode 8 recap

The new episode began with Rachel alone at camp after she played that Advantage. She was worried about what might have happened after her departure.

The castaways began trickling in as Rachel pondered who sent her that Advantage. Gabe Ortis spoke about the original plan to send out Rachel.

Sol revealed to the cameras that he had given her the Advantage. Sol told Rachel about it and asked her to keep it a secret.

The tribe later discovered a note telling them the Survivor Auction had returned. The players had to scramble to find stacks of money (in tubes) spread throughout the island.

Sierra Wright found the most and had more than $1,000 as the Survivor Auction began.

Andy Rueda found no tubes.

The Survivor 47 Auction

Jeff Probst welcomed the Survivor 47 cast to the New Era Auction. Fifteen possible items would be auctioned, but Jeff had to roll to figure out the random number.

The players were told that the person with the most money at the end of the auction would lose their vote.

Sol bought potato chips and soda for $60. Teeny spent $640 on a huge bowl of mac and cheese. Sierra spent $800 on a mystery item – chips with salsa, guacamole, and a margarita.

Kyle spent $560 on a mystery item. He got a giant tray of buffalo wings with celery and carrots. But Kyle is a vegetarian. He set that aside, saying he was disappointed about caving as he dug into the wings.

Gabe spent $660 on a mystery item. Jeff offered a new item he could trade for if he was nervous. After turning down the trade, Gabe purchased a coconut with cold water.

Sol spent $540 on a mystery item. He got a giant apple pie with whipped cream. It included $60.

Rachel spent $500 on a mystery item. She got a burger with fries and a huge beer. She also found a note in her fries.

The note was about where Rachel could find a Hidden Immunity Idol at camp. She was able to find it.

Genevieve paid $400 for a huge dessert platter.

The next item was a huge Survivor breakfast. Anyone could spend $200 to compete for it. Sierra, Sam, Caroline, and Sue joined the challenge. The winner would be the first person to eat two live grubs. Sam won.

Sue spent $380 on a giant Survivor burrito with iced tea.

Caroline spent $280 on a mystery item. She won fish eyes and $60 cash back. Caroline took a huge bite from one of the eyes.

#Survivor



Caroline impressed me with the vigor she had tearing into that massive fisheye, but I'm pretty sure she enjoyed the peanut butter just little more 😁 pic.twitter.com/voQc6m9Uup — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) November 7, 2024

Sierra spent $260 on a mystery item she could share. They had three minutes to eat as much chocolate and peanut butter as possible. Gabe and Caroline joined her.

When the Survivor Auction ended, Sam Phalen had the most money left. He lost his vote for the next Tribal Council.

An intense Individual Immunity Challenge

Jeff revealed one man and one woman would win Individual Immunity and make the final 10.

The players had to hold handles still that balanced 25 percent of their body weight above them.

Sam was out first, Genevieve was the second person out, and Teeny was done in less than a minute. Sierra and Gabe were eliminated soon after.

Caroline and Rachel dropped. Sue Smey won Individual Immunity.

Sol and Andy dropped. Kyle Ostwald won Individual Immunity.

#Survivor



33 year old Sue beat all the women in a gruelling challenge 🫡 pic.twitter.com/XsCVyxh9jz — 🅱🅱 🅿🅸🆂🆂🅴🅳 (@BB_Pissed) November 7, 2024

Who is the first Survivor 47 jury member?

Sierra, Sam, and Rachel were the players at risk at this Tribal Council.

Sue and Kyle were safe.

Rachel played her Shot In The Dark. She was not safe.

Jeff read the votes: Sam, Gabe, Sam, Sierra, Sam, Sierra, Sam, Sierra, and Sierra.

Sam and Sierra were tied 4-4. A re-vote happened for just those two players.

Jeff read the new votes: Sam, Sierra, Sierra, Sierra, Sierra, and Sierra

Sierra Wright was voted out in 11th place. Sierra is the first member of the Survivor 47 jury.

